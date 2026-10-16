Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy is shaping the technology to be more useful for everyday users rather than primarily for users chasing superintelligence. Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, in a recent interview discussed the company's approach to AI. He reportedly said the company is confident in its approach and dismissed the hardware threats from competitors like OpenAI.

Apple's AI Strategy Is Designed for Everyday Users

In a recent interview with TIME's Andrew R. Chow, Apple CEO John Ternus and Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak discussed the company's approach to artificial intelligence and the growing competition in the AI industry. Joswiak reportedly said that Apple isn't making products for the die-hard AI believers chasing superintelligence.

“We love them, and they can use it too, but that's not our target,” he says. “It's how to make it better for everyday people", the report quotes him as saying.

Joswiak said Apple is not affected by OpenAI's hardware ambitions. The company differentiates products through integration between devices, operating systems and services, and it seems to believe this approach helps to compete with new AI products from rivals like OpenAI. "We don't feel threatened. The fact that we can do the integration that we can means we can create just a better experience than anybody else," he reportedly added.

"In the midst of a populist AI backlash, they contend that they are building a modest but personalised and privacy-preserving form of AI that will actually help ordinary people as opposed to merely dazzling Silicon Valley's “lunatic fringe,” as Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, puts it"

The executive doesn't clarify what he means by "lunatic fringe," but he framed it against Apple's commitment to everyday users.

Many senior designers have recently departed Apple for OpenAI. Earlier this year, the iPhone maker filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming the ChatGPT maker intentionally conspired to steal trade secrets to fast-track its hardware initiatives. OpenAI also fired back with a court brief accusing Apple of copying over 100 confidential files regarding unreleased OpenAI hardware devices.