Technology News
English Edition

Dell Alienware 15 (2026) Review: Gaming Power With a Catch

The Dell Alienware 15 offers decent performance for the price. However, is it enough to make a lasting impression?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2026 12:00 IST
Dell Alienware 15 (2026) Review: Gaming Power With a Catch
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Dell Alienware 15 offers a toned-down and minimal design
  • The laptop comes with a large display and a 165Hz refresh rate
  • Check out the review to learn more about this gaming laptop
Advertisement

The Dell Alienware series has long been known for balancing premium design with flagship-grade performance. The company's gaming laptops are available at multiple price points, though the entry-level segment needed some upgrades. This is why the brand introduced the new Dell Alienware 15 gaming laptop to make its presence felt in the entry-level gaming laptop market. The latest laptop comes with some interesting features, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050, an AMD Ryzen processor, and more. At Rs. 1,55,490, it's an interesting option, especially with component prices rising. That said, is it a decent gaming laptop for you? I got the chance to use the device for a while now, and here's what you need to know. 

Dell Alienware 15 Laptop Design: Sturdy and Colourful

  • Dimension: 349.5 × 250.3 × 20.7–22.95mm
  • Weight: 2.25kg
  • Colours: Nova Black

Dell Alienware 15 is a toned-down version of its more expensive siblings. Although it keeps the familiar Alienware elements, including stylised lid branding and a rounded design, it doesn't scream "gaming laptop" from a distance. The laptop comes in a single Nova Black colour option, and the first thing you will notice is how minimal it looks, unlike traditional gaming machines with fancy LED strips or lights. 

VoltDell Alienware 15 Discussion
Explore More...

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 4 Dell Alienware 15

The Dell Alienware 15 is available in a single Nova Black colour option.

 

The laptop looks more like a conventional premium laptop than an oversized gaming machine, even though its proportions make it clear it's not ultraportable. The laptop is mostly plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap from any angle. The chassis doesn't feel flimsy, and the structure has enough rigidity for normal use, which helps. That said, it is still on the heavier side at 2.25kg, so it is not something you would want to carry all day. 

Moving on, the larger chassis also allows for better thermals and a full-size keyboard, with single white backlighting, a numpad, and a large trackpad. Multiple cooling vents are placed on the rear of the laptop, making airflow easier. 

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 11 Dell Alienware 15

The gaming laptop offers a good selection of connectivity ports.

 

The company is also giving a good selection of ports. The left side features a proprietary power connector, a Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C port. On the right side, you get a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. One of the USB-C ports also supports DisplayPort 1.4a and up to 100W power delivery, which is a big plus. 

Dell Alienware 15 Display: Smooth and Vibrant

  • Display: 15.3-inch IPS LCD
  • Resolution: WUXGA (1920 × 1200 pixels)
  • Refresh Rate: 165Hz

The Dell Alienware 15 has a 15.3-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display looks decent in terms of colour reproduction, though not at the level you get from OLED displays. The colours often feel a bit muted, while backlight bleed was also visible in some cases. However, the 165Hz refresh rate makes up for it, as the visuals feel smooth and you can enjoy games at higher frame rates. 

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 1 Dell Alienware 15

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS dispaly with a 165Hz screen refresh rate.

 

Moving on, the IPS panel also shows its limitations for streaming. Blacks usually don't look deep, and the colours also lack the certain richness which you get from a gaming laptop. Coupled with 300 nits of brightness, this isn't very generous for bright rooms. 

Dell Alienware 15 Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

  • Keyboard: Full-size keyboard with white backlighting 
  • Webcam: 720p HD webcam 
  • Speakers: Stereo speakers

The Dell Alienware 15 comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard. However, this machine only offers the white backlight option. The keyboard also features some shortcut keys for performance-related controls. The Fn key includes Performance and Stealth Mode hotkeys, which are a welcome addition and come in handy when you need a more aggressive cooling profile or quiet mode. The keyboard offers a decent 1.3mm travel, which is enough for typing, though it can feel a bit cramped. 

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 3 Dell Alienware 15

The Dell Alienware 15 comes with a backlit keyboard and a large trackpad.

 

The touchpad is good. It tracks accurately and feels reasonably smooth while operating. That said, it lacks the premium glass-like finish found on some higher-end machines, but it's still smooth enough for daily use. In most cases, you will be using a gaming mouse or a controller.

The speaker system is another area where Dell has clearly kept costs in check. The speakers get reasonably loud, but the sound becomes thinner as you push the volume higher. Bass is limited, and the bottom-firing arrangement means the surface beneath the laptop can affect the output. The 720p webcam is serviceable at best. It is fine for an occasional meeting, but image quality drops quickly in low light. 

Dell Alienware 15 Software

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Other Features: Alienware Command Center

The Alienware 15 ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop also comes with a Microsoft 365 trial along with McAfee and more apps. However, to control most features, the company also ships Alienware Command Center. The application provides access to performance profiles, fan controls, system monitoring and other settings without forcing the user to dig through Windows menus. The application offers different performance profiles customers can choose based on the workload. 

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 10 Dell Alienware 15

The laptop runs on Windows 11 and features Dell Alienware Command Center through which you can control most of the laptop's functions.

 

Quiet mode makes sense for browsing and writing, while Performance is best for gaming. There is also a more aggressive mode for pushing the hardware harder. The application is pretty straightforward to use, with useful information on CPU and GPU utilisation, temperatures, memory, storage and frame rates.

Dell Alienware 15 Performance

  • Chipset: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor 
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • ROM: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory

The latest Dell Alienware 15 (2026) runs on AMD's Ryzen 7 260 processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads. It pairs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. I have compiled some benchmark results, which you can find in the table below: 

Coming to performance, the laptop does a pretty good job when it comes to daily workload. Whether you're writing articles, opening multiple Chrome tabs, listening to music, or more, the laptop never feels sluggish. Gaming performance is also consistently the strongest part of the package. The laptop handles most older titles with ease, and games like Valorant run smoothly. 

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 9 Dell Alienware 15

The laptop offers decent performance when it comes to handling AAA games.

 

The laptop can also handle most recent AAA titles, though you'll need to keep settings on medium or low, depending on the game. While playing Assassin's Creed Shadows, I got around 30fps with low-to-mid settings. Cyberpunk 2077 delivered 90fps at the Medium preset. 

However, the only thing I noted was the single-channel RAM configuration, which unnecessarily restricted the laptop because memory bandwidth affects both CPU performance and integrated graphics behaviour. The good news is that it has two SODIMM slots, so you can add a second matching module, which could improve performance with a noticeable difference. Moreover, 512GB can feel a bit restrictive, and you need to pick and choose which games you install. 

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 8 Dell Alienware 15

Thermals are handled well on this laptop, provided you keep it on a laptop stand. Under sustained gaming loads, the laptop does get hot, but it doesn't reach a level that throttles performance, though you'll have to bear the fans, which get considerably loud in Performance mode.

Dell Alienware 15 Laptop Battery: Average

  • Battery Capacity: Up to 70Wh 
  • Fast Charging: 180W power adapter

Battery life isn't the Alienware 15's strong suit here. The laptop comes with a 54Wh battery, paired with a bulky 180W power adapter. During normal use, you can comfortably get around 4 to 5 hours of battery life, while gaming on this machine without the power adapter will give you almost 1 hour.

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 5 Dell Alienware 15

This is respectable, but the RTX 5050 cannot sustain a long unplugged gaming session, and most of the time you will keep it plugged in; who wants a sudden death of not the player but the laptop during those intensive fight scenes. 

Dell Alienware 15 Laptop Verdict 

With the Dell Alienware 15 (2026), the company knows where exactly to cut corners. The plastic body, thick bezel, weak speakers, small SSD, and single-channel memory all point to a budget protected elsewhere. That is none other than the CPU and GPU configuration. The Ryzen 7 260 and RTX 5050 combination, along with a 165Hz panel, delivers a smooth gaming experience, if not flagship-worthy. Games run well at 1080p, which could be ideal for those who want to game without flashy design or power-packed specs for the absolute best performance.

dell alienware 15 gadgets 360 7 Dell Alienware 15

However, the trouble is the pricing. At around Rs. 1.55 lakh, the Dell Alienware 15 will compete with the Acer Nitro, TUF, and Lenovo LOQ ranges, which offer a good experience as well. That said, if you want a no-nonsense gaming laptop that runs most older and many newer titles with ease, looks minimal, and you're willing to overlook the display panel, you can consider this machine. 

Alienware 15 (2026, AMD) Laptop

Alienware 15 (2026, AMD) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 3000x2000 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.25 kg
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell Alienware 15, Dell Alienware 15 specs, Dell Alienware, Dell
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Slips Below $81,000 as Hot US Inflation Revives Fed Rate Concerns
Oppo Reno 17 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Image; Oppo Reno 17 Pro Unlikely to Launch in India

Related Stories

Dell Alienware 15 (2026) Review: Gaming Power With a Catch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with MediaTek SoC
  2. Dell Alienware 15 (2026) Review: Gaming Power With a Catch
  3. Oppo Find X10 Series to Debut in India With This Industry-First Camera Unit
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale: Best Gaming Monitors Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Visa Enables Round-the-Clock USDC Funding for Global Payments
  3. OpenAI AI Model Used Another Wallet’s Ethereum Testnet Funds Without Authorisation, Report Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 India Launch Timeline Confirmed by Company Executive
  5. CERT-in Issues Critical Warning After AI Agents Broke Into Indian Organisations' Live Systems
  6. Microsoft Announces $50 Xbox Nano Controller, Launch Set for Next Month
  7. Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Rear Camera Specifications Leaked; May Feature Same Sensors as Galaxy A37
  8. Meta’s Muse Spark Open Model Brings 1M-Token Context Window, Agentic AI Workflows to Apple Mac Studio
  9. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Launch in India as First Phone With a Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System
  10. Ripple Partners With Cross River to Integrate RLUSD Into Core Banking Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »