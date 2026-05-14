Dell unveiled the Alienware 15 gaming laptop alongside the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S models in the US on Thursday. The Alienware 15 sports a 15.3-inch 165Hz display and is equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, and up to 110W total performance power. Meanwhile, the Dell 14S and Dell 16S offer Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with built-in AI, OLED display options, and battery life of up to 24 hours of productivity use or 26 hours of video streaming.

Alienware 15 (2026) Price, Availability

The Alienware 15 starts in the US at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,24,400) for AMD-based configurations and $1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,29,200) for Intel-powered models. It is offered in a Nova Black finish and is available for purchase through Alienware.com. Dell has yet to announce India pricing or availability details, but these are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Dell 14S, Dell 16S Price, Availability

Meanwhile, the Dell 14S price in the US begins at $1,269.99 (roughly Rs. 1,21,600), while the Dell 16S starts at $1,319.99 (roughly Rs. 1,26,400). According to the company, selected configurations are Intel Evo certified.

Dell 14S

Photo Credit: Dell

Similar to the Alienware 15 model, India launch details for the Dell 14S and Dell 16S will be announced separately. They are available in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour options.

Alienware 15 Features, Specifications

The Alienware 15 features a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, and 62.5 percent sRGB colour coverage. The panel also supports AMD FreeSync. Dell offers the gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 220 and Ryzen 7 260 processors, or Intel Core 5 210H and Core 7 240H chips. Graphics options include Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 4050 laptop GPUs with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, along with GeForce RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 laptop GPUs with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

The Alienware 15 ships with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory clocked at 5,600MT/s across two user-accessible SO-DIMM slots. It also comes with up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, which users can also replace. The Alienware 15 ships with Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro. In select markets, Dell will also offer the laptop with Ubuntu Linux. It comes with Alienware Command Center 6, which lets users adjust performance settings, customise lighting, and manage their game library.

For cooling, Dell uses Alienware Cryo-Tech technology with dual fans, three copper heat pipes, and a rear exhaust vent. Configurations with RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 graphics also include a Cryo-Chamber to improve airflow. The laptop includes a white backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel, a dedicated number pad, and an F7 Stealth Mode shortcut that switches the system to a quieter performance profile. It also includes a large precision touchpad and a 720p HD webcam with dual-array microphones.

Alienware 15

Photo Credit: Dell

The Alienware 15 laptop is available with either a 54Wh or 70Wh battery. Charging is handled by a 130W power adapter on RTX 3050 and RTX 4050 models, while RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 configurations ship with a 180W adapter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, another USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 1.4a and up to 100W USB-C charging support, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Dell uses a durable polycarbonate resin chassis for the Alienware 15, which opens flat to 180 degrees, and weighs up to 2.25kg. The laptop measures 349.5x250.3x20.7mm at the front and 22.95mm at the rear.

Dell 14S, Dell 16S Features, Specifications

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S feature 14-inch and 16-inch displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Depending on the configuration, buyers can choose FHD+ touch panels with up to 400 nits brightness, QHD+ screens with up to 500 nits brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage, or OLED panels with up to 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The 16-inch model is also available with a 2.8K OLED touch display.

Both laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H. These chips include dedicated NPUs capable of up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads. Select models also feature Intel Arc graphics with 12 Xe cores.

Dell says the new laptops deliver major performance gains over the previous generation. The company claims the Dell 14S offers up to 97 percent better multicore performance, while the Dell 16S can deliver up to 59 percent higher multicore performance in Cinebench R24.

Dell 16S

Photo Credit: Dell

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S laptops support on-device AI features through Copilot on Windows. Dedicated keyboard shortcuts allow users to access dictation, microphone mute, screenshot capture, and Copilot. The Dell 16S also includes a numeric keypad. Audio is handled by Smart Amplifier speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning. Both laptops include an FHD infrared webcam with AI auto-framing and noise enhancements for video calls.

Dell claims the Dell 14S can deliver up to 24 hours of productivity use or up to 18 hours of streaming. The Dell 16S is rated for up to 14 hours of productivity or up to 26 hours of video streaming.

The Dell 14S starts at 1.45kg and measures about 15.3mm thick. The Dell 16S starts at 1.77kg and maintains the same 15.3mm profile, despite its larger display. The company says the Dell 14S and 16S systems meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards. They use a slim aluminium chassis with polished accents, a glass-like touchpad, and a three-knuckle hinge design that improves structural rigidity and airflow.