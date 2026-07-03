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Alienware 15 Launched in India With Up to Ryzen 7 260 CPU, RTX 4050 GPU: Price, Specifications

Additional variants of Alienware 15 powered by Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs will arrive in India later this month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 July 2026 09:04 IST
Alienware 15 Launched in India With Up to Ryzen 7 260 CPU, RTX 4050 GPU: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell offers the Alienware 15 in a single Nova Black finish

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Highlights
  • The Alienware 15's price in India starts at Rs. 1,15,990
  • It sports a 15.3-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • Intel-powered variants of the laptop will arrive later this month
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Dell Technologies launched the Alienware 15 in India on Thursday. It is positioned as the brand's most accessible gaming laptop yet. The laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 260 processors paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPUs and sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The company has also announced plans to bring additional variants of the Alienware 15 powered by Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs to India later this month.

Alienware 15 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Alienware 15 in India starts at Rs. 1,15,990. The laptop is sold in a single Nova Black colourway. It is available for pre-order through the Dell website, Dell Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. The company said its sales coincide with the Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale events.

As part of the launch offer, shoppers can avail of 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 10,000 on select bank transactions. Those buying the Alienware 15 can get the Alienware 25 320Hz gaming monitor, with Rs. 22,632, for Rs. 9,999.

Alienware 15 Features, Specifications

features a 15.3-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync support, and 62.5 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It is equipped with a 720p HD webcam, dual-array microphones, a white-backlit keyboard, and a multitouch touchpad with integrated scrolling support.

Dell's latest gaming laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 220 and AMD Ryzen 7 260 processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPUs with up to 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Dell says variants equipped with Intel Core 5 210H, Intel Core 7 240H, and newer GeForce RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 GPUs featuring 8GB GDDR7 memory will launch in India later this month.

It ships with up to 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM across two SO-DIMM slots and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage.

For thermal management, the Alienware 15 has the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system. It is claimed to draw cool air through vents located beneath the chassis and above the keyboard, while a dedicated rear exhaust expels hot air. The laptop also includes a Stealth Mode, which allows users to switch from Performance mode to Quiet mode to reduce fan noise when gaming in quieter environments.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4a and up to 100W Power Delivery, another USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack. The laptop is backed by either a 54Wh or 70Wh battery with ExpressCharge and ExpressCharge Boost support, depending on the configuration.

The company claims the chassis has been tested to withstand accidental spills of up to 60ml of liquid and drops from heights of up to 18 inches across multiple sides and corners. It measures 349.5 x 250.3 x 20.7-22.95mm, weighs up to 2.25kg.

Alienware 15 (2026, AMD) Laptop

Alienware 15 (2026, AMD) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 3000x2000 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.25 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Alienware 15, Alienware 15 Price in India, Alienware 15 Specifications, Dell
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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