Oppo Reno 16 was launched in India earlier this year, in July. The smartphone arrived alongside the Oppo Reno 16c. Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch the next-generation Oppo Reno smartphone, as a purported hands-on image of the rumoured Oppo Reno 17 has surfaced online. The image reveals the design of the phone, along with one of the colour options. Further, the key specifications, features, India launch timeline, and expected pricing details have also been leaked. The Oppo Reno 17 appears with a similar design to its predecessor. The new leak also suggests that the company might not launch the Pro model in India.

Oppo Reno 17 First Look Leaked

In collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, Smartprix has published a purported hands-on image of the Oppo Reno 17. The phone is shown to sport a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module. The handset might carry a triple rear camera unit, with two lenses placed inside a raised pill-shaped island. The third lens and an LED flash could be placed next to it. The Oppo branding appears at the bottom of the panel.

Oppo Reno 17 might launch with a triple rear camera unit.

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ Yogesh Brar

The power button and volume controls could be placed on the side of the Oppo Reno 17, while the left side appears to be clean. The handset appears in a white finish. Apart from this, the report claims that the Oppo Reno 17 will be launched in India in January 2027. However, the tech firm might not unveil the Oppo Reno 17 Pro in the country. The standard model is expected to be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 70,000.

Further, the report reveals that the Oppo Reno 17 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which is the same SoC as its predecessor. Also, it is said to boast a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system, including primary, ultrawide, and telephoto shooters. The phone might ship with the Android 17-based ColorOS 17. It could pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh.

Separately, in a post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that the Oppo Reno 17 series will be launched in China in November. The lineup might include two models, featuring a dedicated AI button. The Oppo Reno 17 series will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel camera on the back, along with live video streaming and photo editing features.