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Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S and Dell 16S Launched in India, Alienware 15 Refreshed: Price, Specifications

Dell 16S has a 16-inch OLED touch panel with 2.8K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 11:27 IST
Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S and Dell 16S Launched in India, Alienware 15 Refreshed: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch 2.5K LCD InfinityEdge touch display

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Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 runs on Intel Core Series 3 or Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs
  • Dell XPS 13 features a Backlit chiclet keyboard
  • Alienware 15 sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA display
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Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S and Dell 16S have been launched in India. The Dell XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch 2.5K display and is compatible with Intel Core Series 3 or Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The new Dell 14S and Dell 16S models can be configured with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors or the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors. Alongside the new models, Dell has also refreshed the Alienware 15 gaming laptop with configurations up to Intel Core 7 240H processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.

Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S, Alienware 15 Price in India

Dell XPS 13 is launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 79,990. It is available in Sky and Storm finishes. The price of the Dell 14S starts at Rs. 1,19,990, while the Dell 16S starts at Rs. 2,29,990. They come in Celestial Blue or Frost Blue colours.

The Dell Alienware 15 with Intel Core processors starts at Rs. 1,28,990. It is offered in Nova Black shade.

All new models will go on sale through Dellstore.com and Dell Exclusive stores (DES). The Dell 14S and Alienware 15 with Intel Core processors are also confirmed to be available through retail and multi-brand outlets.

Dell XPS 13 Specifications 

The Dell XPS 13 runs on Intel Core Series 3 or Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X and Intel graphics. The models featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors are confirmed to be available at a later date. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K LCD InfinityEdge touch display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. The display is touted to deliver a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Depending on the configuration, the Dell XPS 13 supports either two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or two Thunderbolt 4 or USB Type-C ports. It offers Intel Wi-Fi 7 and includes Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers.

Dell XPS 13 features a Backlit chiclet keyboard and a windowed touchpad. The company claims that the laptop has Energy Star certification and is EPEAT Gold-registered with the Climate+ designation. It is advertised to offer up to 17 hours of streaming on a single charge. It has 12.7mm edges and weighs 1Kg. The laptop has a CNC aluminium design.

Dell 14S and Dell 16S Specifications 

Both Dell 14S and Dell 16S are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chipsets or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, with up to a 50 TOPS NPU for AI-based tasks. The company states that the Dell 16S with Intel Core Ultra X7 358H offers 55 percent higher graphics performance over the last generation.

dell 14s Dell 14S

Dell 14S
Photo Credit: Dell

 

The Dell 14S features a 14-inch full-HD+ OLED non-touch display, while the Dell 16S has a 16-inch OLED touch panel with 2.8K resolution. The duo offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 400-nit peak brightness and 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panels support Dolby Vision.

For connectivity, the Dell 14S and Dell 16S feature USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and one global headset port.

Both Dell 14S and Dell 16S have a 70Wh battery that can be charged with a 65W USB Type-C adapter. They are made of recycled aluminium and plastics and have Energy Star 9.0 certifications and EPEAT 2.0 Gold. The Dell 14S weighs around 1.46 kg, while the Dell 16S weighs around 1.77 kg. Both models measure 15.3mm in thickness.

Dell Alienware 15 Specifications 

Dell Alienware 15 sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The portfolio now supports up to Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060. It is made of polycarbonate resin. 

dell alienware 15 Dell Alienware 15

Dell Alienware 15
Photo Credit: Dell

 

The Alienware 15 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, a universal audio jack and a dedicated power port. It carries up to a 70Wh battery. It weighs up to 2.25Kg.

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Further reading: Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 Price in India, Dell XPS 13 Specifications, Dell 14S, Dell 14S Price in India, Dell 14S Specifications, Dell 16S, Dell 16S Specifications, Dell 16S Price in India, Dell Alienware 15, Dell
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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