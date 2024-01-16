Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Upgrade Your Laptop in 2024 With Great Deals on Croma Republic Sale

Upgrade Your Laptop in 2024 With Great Deals on Croma Republic Sale

By Partner Content | Updated: 16 January 2024 15:54 IST
Upgrade Your Laptop in 2024 With Great Deals on Croma Republic Sale

Croma Republic Sale has kicked off with hundreds of exciting deals and offers on a wide range of electronics products. Croma is offering an instant discount worth 10 percent (up to Rs. 3,000) to ICICI Bank credit and debit card users. This discount is capped at Rs. 750 for mobile phones. You can save up to Rs. 45,000 on top brands. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on laptops during Croma Republic Sale 2024.

HP 15s-eq2144AU AMD Ryzen 5

If you're looking for a new laptop around the Rs. 40,000 price point, the HP 15s AMD Ryzen 5 is down to Rs. 40,499 (MRP Rs. 60,958). The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,499 (MRP Rs. 60,978)

Asus TUF Gaming F15

In case you're looking to grab a new budget gaming laptop this Republic Day, the Asus TUG Gaming F15 is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990) during Croma Republic Sale 2024 this week. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount, capped at Rs. 3,000. Asus TUF Gaming F15 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. There's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card for basic gaming purposes.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

HP Victus Fa0998TX 15-inch laptop

If you're looking for some more powerful, the HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 88,214) on Croma during the Republic Sale 2024 this week. The gaming laptop comes with a 15-inch full HD IPS display, and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 preinstalled.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 88,214)

Asus Vivobook 15 X1502ZA 15.6-inch laptop

An interesting option under Rs. 50,000 is the Asus Vivobook 15 15.6-inch laptop. Currently down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990), the laptop can be paired with the ICICI Bank credit and debit card offer for an additional Rs. 3,000 discount. Asus Vivobook 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out-of-the-box.

Buy now: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

If you're looking for a compact laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,090) during Croma Republic Sale 2024. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes wit ha 1TB hard drive, and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out-of-the-box. Croma is also offering EMI payment options and a discount of Rs. 3,000 additional to ICICI Bank credit and debit card users.

Buy now: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,090)

For more great laptop deals, visit the laptops deals page on Croma Republic Sale 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Halo Infinite's Unannounced Battle Royale Project Rumoured to Be Cancelled

Related Stories

Upgrade Your Laptop in 2024 With Great Deals on Croma Republic Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  2. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Poco X6 Pro Review: Total Bang for the Buck
  6. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  7. Samsung Said to Offer 7 Years of Android Updates for Galaxy S24 Series
  8. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan
  9. How Apple Plans to Enable Sideloading in Europe in the Coming Weeks
  10. iPhone 15 Gets Rare Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition
#Latest Stories
  1. Halo Infinite's Unannounced Battle Royale Project Rumoured to Be Cancelled
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22
  3. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity
  4. Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant at $20 Monthly Fee for Consumers, Small Businesses
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Profits Despite Most Altcoins Showing Losses: Details
  6. Apple to Enable Sideloading in Europe by Splitting the App Store in Two Ahead of EU Deadline: Mark Gurman
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; to be Unveiled Alongside OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R
  9. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2024: The Full List, From Barbie to Oppenheimer
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get 7 Years of Android Updates; Online Exclusive Colour Options Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »