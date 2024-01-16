Upgrade Your Laptop in 2024 With Great Deals on Croma Republic Sale

Croma Republic Sale has kicked off with hundreds of exciting deals and offers on a wide range of electronics products. Croma is offering an instant discount worth 10 percent (up to Rs. 3,000) to ICICI Bank credit and debit card users. This discount is capped at Rs. 750 for mobile phones. You can save up to Rs. 45,000 on top brands. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on laptops during Croma Republic Sale 2024.

HP 15s-eq2144AU AMD Ryzen 5

If you're looking for a new laptop around the Rs. 40,000 price point, the HP 15s AMD Ryzen 5 is down to Rs. 40,499 (MRP Rs. 60,958). The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,499 (MRP Rs. 60,978)

Asus TUF Gaming F15

In case you're looking to grab a new budget gaming laptop this Republic Day, the Asus TUG Gaming F15 is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990) during Croma Republic Sale 2024 this week. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount, capped at Rs. 3,000. Asus TUF Gaming F15 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. There's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card for basic gaming purposes.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

HP Victus Fa0998TX 15-inch laptop

If you're looking for some more powerful, the HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 88,214) on Croma during the Republic Sale 2024 this week. The gaming laptop comes with a 15-inch full HD IPS display, and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 preinstalled.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 88,214)

Asus Vivobook 15 X1502ZA 15.6-inch laptop

An interesting option under Rs. 50,000 is the Asus Vivobook 15 15.6-inch laptop. Currently down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990), the laptop can be paired with the ICICI Bank credit and debit card offer for an additional Rs. 3,000 discount. Asus Vivobook 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out-of-the-box.

Buy now: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

If you're looking for a compact laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,090) during Croma Republic Sale 2024. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes wit ha 1TB hard drive, and runs Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 out-of-the-box. Croma is also offering EMI payment options and a discount of Rs. 3,000 additional to ICICI Bank credit and debit card users.

Buy now: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,090)

For more great laptop deals, visit the laptops deals page on Croma Republic Sale 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.