Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off on January 13, featuring discounts on a wide array of products such as furniture, fashion items, home appliances, and electronics. During the sale, you can find lowered prices on various products, including home appliances such as smart TVs and washing machines, as well as personal electronic gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Wearables like smartwatches, earphones, and headphones are also popular buys at this time. Below, we have listed some of the best deals on headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) support that you can grab before the sale closes on January 18.

However, before we tell you about the headphone deals, note that shoppers can avail of additional bank offers over the already discounted sale prices, or choose an exchange option, to further bring down the price of an item. Customers with SBI cards can get an instant 10 percent discount on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will receive welcome points and up to 5 percent cashback. Eligible customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option. All these additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

Following are some of the top deals on headphones with ANC during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.