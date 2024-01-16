Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Headphones with ANC You Should Check Out

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 closes on January 18.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2024 16:42 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Headphones with ANC You Should Check Out

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4 (pictured) was launched in August 2020

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is offering big discounts
  • Customers can also avail of additional bank offers
  • A wide range of products are offered at reduced price
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off on January 13, featuring discounts on a wide array of products such as furniture, fashion items, home appliances, and electronics. During the sale, you can find lowered prices on various products, including home appliances such as smart TVs and washing machines, as well as personal electronic gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Wearables like smartwatches, earphones, and headphones are also popular buys at this time. Below, we have listed some of the best deals on headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) support that you can grab before the sale closes on January 18.

However, before we tell you about the headphone deals, note that shoppers can avail of additional bank offers over the already discounted sale prices, or choose an exchange option, to further bring down the price of an item. Customers with SBI cards can get an instant 10 percent discount on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will receive welcome points and up to 5 percent cashback. Eligible customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option. All these additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

Following are some of the top deals on headphones with ANC during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Bose Quietcomfort 45 Rs. 29,900 Rs. 17,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 17,989
Sennheiser HD 450SE Rs. 14,990 Rs. 7,191
Sony WH-CH720N Rs. 14,990 Rs. 6,989
JBL Tune 760NC Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,999
Boat Nirvana 751 Rs. 7,990 Rs. 3,499

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Bad
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Clean sound, spacious soundstage
  • Good app and features
  • Decent ANC for the price
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Sound is dull at low volumes
Read detailed Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, JBL, Boat
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Upgrade Your Laptop in 2024 With Great Deals on Croma Republic Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Headphones with ANC You Should Check Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 4G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  6. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  7. Poco X6 Pro Review: Total Bang for the Buck
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  9. Samsung Said to Offer 7 Years of Android Updates for Galaxy S24 Series
  10. Realme 12 Pro+ Design, Specifications Revealed by YouTuber: Watch Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro May Arrive With One Less Feature as User Spots Modified Video and Website Content
  2. National Startup Day: CoinDCX Chief Posts Earnest Appeal to India’s Govt, Web3 Community
  3. Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Get Discounts in India: Check Revised Price Tags
  5. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet With 10.3-Inch Monochrome Display Launched in India: Price, Availability
  6. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Models May Lose Support for SpO2 Monitoring to Dodge US Ban: Report
  7. Halo Infinite's Unannounced Battle Royale Project Rumoured to Be Cancelled
  8. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22
  9. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity
  10. Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant at $20 Monthly Fee for Consumers, Small Businesses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »