NDTV Gadgets360 Awards: India’s Most Trusted Award Show is Back

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards is here! It is the biggest tech event that will honour tech excellence in 24 different categories, including smartphones, laptops, SoCs, tablets, Smart TVs, TWS, wearables, appliances, and more. The largest tech award show will take place on March 28, 2024, in New Delhi.

Our esteemed jury panel of industry experts and veterans will handpick the winner from over 100 nominations. This is not it! You, our dear readers, will play a pivotal role in deciding the winners in these categories. Our microsite is live, and you can vote for your favourite products and select the winners. Moreover, we also have a dedicated Users Choice segment, where our readers and users will have complete control over choosing the winner. You might be thinking about the categories and their nominations. In this article, we have listed all the categories and the respective nominees. Let's take a closer look.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Mobiles

This year's award show will honour smartphones in 10 different categories ranging from the super affordable segment to the flagship ones. Check out the nominations for these categories:

Best Budget Smartphone [Under 15K]

The budget segment indeed had a great lineup this year. Most importantly, almost every smartphone was 5G enabled. These smartphones provided excellent performance at an affordable price tag.

Best Mid-Range Smartphone [Under 25K]

The smartphones launched at under Rs 25,000 have some promising features. Most phones in this price segment delivered elegant designs and power-packed performances in different departments. Check out the nominations here:

Best Smartphone (Mainstream) [ 25K - 35K]

The smartphones under the Rs 35,000 segment showed that you don't need to pay a fortune to get some flagship-grade features. Whether it be premium design or flagship-level chipsets, these smartphones created a lot of buzz in the Indian tech industry.

Best Mid-Premium Smartphone [35-50K]

Regarding this segment, people generally want the best Android with the latest and greatest specifications. Brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, and more have delivered excellent products with flagship-grade performance. Let's look at the nominees in the mid-premium smartphone category, which are priced under Rs 50,000.

Best Premium Smartphone [Under 1L]

The premium segment brings all the best-in-class features and specifications. We have seen some fantastic smartphones in this price segment, but only a few made a long-lasting impact. Check out the nominees for this segment:

Best Selfie Smartphone [No Range]

Here are the nominees for the best selfie smartphones that delivered some exceptional results.

Best Gaming Smartphone [No Range]

The mobile gaming segment is on a steep rise, and now, we have gaming smartphones capable of handling such daunting tasks. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone here:

Best Camera Smartphone [No Range]

The camera segment in the smartphone space was one of the most-talked features as multiple brands tried their best to deliver a phone that could excel in both front and rear camera departments. While most of the premium smartphones delivered stunning results, only a few created a new milestone in the camera department. Check out the nominations here:

Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone

Foldable and flip phones were the trendsetters for this year. We finally show multiple brands bringing out their versions of foldable or flip smartphones, challenging Samsung's dominance. Check out the best foldable/flip smartphone nominations to see who will get the crown at our prestigious NDTV Gadgets360 awards.

Best Smartphone [Overall]

There are many contenders for the best smartphone award this time. Every year, we see brands competing to become the best in the tech industry. Check out this year's nominees who are contenders for this best smartphone award.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Tablet

Best Tablet [Mainstream]

The tablet segment saw steady growth throughout the year. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and more have launched tablets with impressive specifications for the masses. Check out the nominees for the Best Tablet in the mainstream category.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Laptops

Best Gaming Laptop

We saw a great influx in demand for gaming laptops this year. These laptops delivered a great balance between value-for-money features and exceptional gaming features. However, only a select few managed to get consumers' attention this year. Here are the nominees for the Best Gaming Laptop category for the upcoming NDTV Gadgets360 Awards.

Best Thin and Light Laptop

The ultrabooks were, by default, users' favourite as they delivered a great performance in a thin and light form factor. Check out the Best Thin and Light Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Smart TVs, TWS, Smartwatch, and HiFi Category

Best Smart TV [From 55-inch & Above]

The smart TV segment also saw the introduction of newer technologies, especially QLEDs, which were adopted at a mass level. These Smart TVs stand out from the crowd with a perfect blend of top-notch features. Check out the nominees here:

Best TWS

The truly wireless earbuds category delivered some advanced features this year. The compact form factor, versatile performance, and improved battery life help enhance the on-the-go listening experience. Take a look at the nominations in this category:

Best Smartwatch

The wearables segment also saw the launch of some of the best smartwatches in the country. These smartwatches offered some good health-centric features that helped customers keep a real-time check on their health activities. Here are the nominees that delivered great features.

Best HiFi Product of the Year

Here are some of the best HiFi products that created a buzz in the industry.

Sonos Era 300 Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Klipsch The Nines FiiO R9 Sonic Lamb

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Users' Choice Categories

Gadgets360 believes that our readers have the right to decide the winners. This is why we have introduced some interesting categories in which your vote alone will decide the winner. Check out the users' choice categories to decide the winners!

Best Disruptor Smartphone Brand

Xiaomi Poco OnePlus Samsung iQOO Vivo OPPO Lava Motorola Realme

Best Flagship SoC (mobile)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9300 (4nm) Tensor G3 Apple A17 Pro

Best Flagship Laptop Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 WX Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

Best Washing Machine Brand

Haier IFB Godrej LG Samsung Panasonic Whirlpool Bosch Voltas Beko

Best Refrigerator Brand

Samsung Godrej IFB Panasonic Onida LG Whirlpool Haier Bosch Voltas Beko

Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate III Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Alan Wake 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Game on Consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)