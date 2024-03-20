NDTV Gadgets360 Awards: India’s Most Trusted Award Show is Back

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards is here! It is the biggest tech event that will honour tech excellence in 24 different categories, including smartphones, laptops, SoCs, tablets, Smart TVs, TWS, wearables, appliances, and more. The largest tech award show will take place on March 28, 2024, in New Delhi.
Our esteemed jury panel of industry experts and veterans will handpick the winner from over 100 nominations. This is not it! You, our dear readers, will play a pivotal role in deciding the winners in these categories. Our microsite is live, and you can vote for your favourite products and select the winners. Moreover, we also have a dedicated Users Choice segment, where our readers and users will have complete control over choosing the winner. You might be thinking about the categories and their nominations. In this article, we have listed all the categories and the respective nominees. Let's take a closer look.
NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Mobiles
This year's award show will honour smartphones in 10 different categories ranging from the super affordable segment to the flagship ones. Check out the nominations for these categories:
Best Budget Smartphone [Under 15K]
The budget segment indeed had a great lineup this year. Most importantly, almost every smartphone was 5G enabled. These smartphones provided excellent performance at an affordable price tag.
- Redmi 13C 5G
- Poco M6 Pro 5G
- Lava Storm 5G
- Realme C67 5G
- Infinix Note 30
- Tecno Pova 5 Pro
Best Mid-Range Smartphone [Under 25K]
The smartphones launched at under Rs 25,000 have some promising features. Most phones in this price segment delivered elegant designs and power-packed performances in different departments. Check out the nominations here:
- Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Realme 12 Pro
- iQOO Z7 Pro
- Poco X6
- Infinix Zero 30 5G
- Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Best Smartphone (Mainstream) [ 25K - 35K]
The smartphones under the Rs 35,000 segment showed that you don't need to pay a fortune to get some flagship-grade features. Whether it be premium design or flagship-level chipsets, these smartphones created a lot of buzz in the Indian tech industry.
- Realme 12 Pro+
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+
- Honor X9b 5G
- Poco X6 Pro 5G
- Motorola Edge 40
- Oppo Reno 11 5G
Best Mid-Premium Smartphone [35-50K]
Regarding this segment, people generally want the best Android with the latest and greatest specifications. Brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, and more have delivered excellent products with flagship-grade performance. Let's look at the nominees in the mid-premium smartphone category, which are priced under Rs 50,000.
- iQOO Neo 9 Pro
- Vivo V29 Pro
- OnePlus 12R
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Honor 90
- Nothing Phone (2)
Best Premium Smartphone [Under 1L]
The premium segment brings all the best-in-class features and specifications. We have seen some fantastic smartphones in this price segment, but only a few made a long-lasting impact. Check out the nominees for this segment:
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- iQOO 12
- OnePlus 12
- Vivo X100 Pro
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro
- Google Pixel 8
- Apple iPhone 15
Best Selfie Smartphone [No Range]
Here are the nominees for the best selfie smartphones that delivered some exceptional results.
- Vivo V29
- Oppo Reno 11 5G
- Realme 12 Pro+
- Honor 90
- OnePlus 12R
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best Gaming Smartphone [No Range]
The mobile gaming segment is on a steep rise, and now, we have gaming smartphones capable of handling such daunting tasks. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone here:
- Infinix GT 10 Pro
- Asus Rog Phone 7 Ultimate
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- iQOO 12
- OnePlus 12
Best Camera Smartphone [No Range]
The camera segment in the smartphone space was one of the most-talked features as multiple brands tried their best to deliver a phone that could excel in both front and rear camera departments. While most of the premium smartphones delivered stunning results, only a few created a new milestone in the camera department. Check out the nominations here:
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- OnePlus 12
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Google Pixel 8
- Vivo X100 Pro
Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone
Foldable and flip phones were the trendsetters for this year. We finally show multiple brands bringing out their versions of foldable or flip smartphones, challenging Samsung's dominance. Check out the best foldable/flip smartphone nominations to see who will get the crown at our prestigious NDTV Gadgets360 awards.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Tecno Phantom Fold V
- OnePlus Open
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Oppo N3 Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Tecno Phantom V Flip
Best Smartphone [Overall]
There are many contenders for the best smartphone award this time. Every year, we see brands competing to become the best in the tech industry. Check out this year's nominees who are contenders for this best smartphone award.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Vivo X100 Pro
- OnePlus 12
- iQOO 12
NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Tablet
Best Tablet [Mainstream]
The tablet segment saw steady growth throughout the year. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and more have launched tablets with impressive specifications for the masses. Check out the nominees for the Best Tablet in the mainstream category.
- Realme Pad 2
- OnePlus Pad Go
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Lenovo Tab P12
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Laptops
Best Gaming Laptop
We saw a great influx in demand for gaming laptops this year. These laptops delivered a great balance between value-for-money features and exceptional gaming features. However, only a select few managed to get consumers' attention this year. Here are the nominees for the Best Gaming Laptop category for the upcoming NDTV Gadgets360 Awards.
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
- HP Omen Transcend 14
- Dell Alienware m18 R2
- Acer Predator Helios 16
- MSI Stealth 17 Studio
Best Thin and Light Laptop
The ultrabooks were, by default, users' favourite as they delivered a great performance in a thin and light form factor. Check out the Best Thin and Light Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!
- Dell XPS 17
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
- MSI Prestige 16 Studio
- Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024)
- HP Spectre X360 OLED 16-f2005TX
- Apple MacBook Air 2023 (M2, 15-inch)
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Gen 8
NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Smart TVs, TWS, Smartwatch, and HiFi Category
Best Smart TV [From 55-inch & Above]
The smart TV segment also saw the introduction of newer technologies, especially QLEDs, which were adopted at a mass level. These Smart TVs stand out from the crowd with a perfect blend of top-notch features. Check out the nominees here:
- Xiaomi Smart TV X 2023 Edition 65-inch
- TCL C755 55-inch
- Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch)
- Sony Bravia X75L (55-inch)
- LG 65UR7500PSC (65-inch)
- Hisense U7H QLED Ultra HD (55-nch)
Best TWS
The truly wireless earbuds category delivered some advanced features this year. The compact form factor, versatile performance, and improved battery life help enhance the on-the-go listening experience. Take a look at the nominations in this category:
- Sony WF-1000XM5
- LG Tone Free Fit TF7
- OPPO Enco Air3 Pro
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (2023)
- Nothing Ear 2
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Best Smartwatch
The wearables segment also saw the launch of some of the best smartwatches in the country. These smartwatches offered some good health-centric features that helped customers keep a real-time check on their health activities. Here are the nominees that delivered great features.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Amazfit Balance
- Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max
Best HiFi Product of the Year
Here are some of the best HiFi products that created a buzz in the industry.
- Sonos Era 300
- Sony Walkman NW-ZX707
- Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus
- Klipsch The Nines
- FiiO R9
- Sonic Lamb
NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Users' Choice Categories
Gadgets360 believes that our readers have the right to decide the winners. This is why we have introduced some interesting categories in which your vote alone will decide the winner. Check out the users' choice categories to decide the winners!
Best Disruptor Smartphone Brand
- Xiaomi
- Poco
- OnePlus
- Samsung
- iQOO
- Vivo
- OPPO
- Lava
- Motorola
- Realme
Best Flagship SoC (mobile)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm)
- MediaTek Dimensity 9300 (4nm)
- Tensor G3
- Apple A17 Pro
Best Flagship Laptop Processor
- Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 WX
- Intel Core i9-14900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
Best Washing Machine Brand
- Haier
- IFB
- Godrej
- LG
- Samsung
- Panasonic
- Whirlpool
- Bosch
- Voltas Beko
Best Refrigerator Brand
- Samsung
- Godrej
- IFB
- Panasonic
- Onida
- LG
- Whirlpool
- Haier
- Bosch
- Voltas Beko
Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate III
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Alan Wake 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Game on Consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch
- Spider-Man 2 - PS5
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch
- Final Fantasy XVI - PS5
- Humanity - PS5