Google's Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May at the annual I/O developer conference. We've already seen the renders of the Pixel 7a successor and now more details about the handset have surfaced on the Web. The Pixel 8a is said to come with a higher refresh rate display compared to the older model. It could be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset to match the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is expected to include support for wireless charging and DisplayPort output.

Android Authority, citing an inside source, claims that Google will bring some improvements to the Pixel 8a over the Pixel 7a. The upcoming model will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness, matching the specifications of the higher-end Pixel 8. The 120Hz refresh rate would be a notable upgrade compared to the Pixel 7a's 90Hz screen.

As per the report, the Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The chipset could be a slightly different version than the Pixel 8 series. The regular G3 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) whereas the Pixel 8a's G3 reportedly uses IPoP (Integrated Package on Package).

The Pixel 8a is said to retain the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a, with a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor and 13-megapixel front camera. It could offer DisplayPort output support as well.

Google will reportedly make the new phone available in more countries this time. The Pixel 7a is currently available in 21 countries including India and the Pixel 8a is said to go official in more new countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be unveiled during the Google I/O event on May 14.

