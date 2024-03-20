Technology News
Pixel 8a could be revealed during Google's I/O 2024 in May.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google could make some improvements to the Pixel 8a hardware compared to Pixel 7a

Highlights
  • More Pixel 8a details have emerged online
  • Pixel 8a is said to retain the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 7a is currently available in 21 countries including India
Google's Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May at the annual I/O developer conference. We've already seen the renders of the Pixel 7a successor and now more details about the handset have surfaced on the Web. The Pixel 8a is said to come with a higher refresh rate display compared to the older model. It could be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset to match the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is expected to include support for wireless charging and DisplayPort output.

Android Authority, citing an inside source, claims that Google will bring some improvements to the Pixel 8a over the Pixel 7a. The upcoming model will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness, matching the specifications of the higher-end Pixel 8. The 120Hz refresh rate would be a notable upgrade compared to the Pixel 7a's 90Hz screen.

As per the report, the Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The chipset could be a slightly different version than the Pixel 8 series. The regular G3 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) whereas the Pixel 8a's G3 reportedly uses IPoP (Integrated Package on Package).

The Pixel 8a is said to retain the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a, with a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor and 13-megapixel front camera. It could offer DisplayPort output support as well.

Google will reportedly make the new phone available in more countries this time. The Pixel 7a is currently available in 21 countries including India and the Pixel 8a is said to go official in more new countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be unveiled during the Google I/O event on May 14.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 8a, Pixel 8a Specifications, Google, Google IO 2024, Pixel 7a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Grabs Attention of World’s Largest Pension Fund Based in Japan

