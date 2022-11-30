Technology News
loading

Bullitt, MediaTek to Launch Smartphone With Two-Way Satellite Messaging in 2023

MediaTek had successfully tested this technology earlier this year in August.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 November 2022 15:43 IST
Bullitt, MediaTek to Launch Smartphone With Two-Way Satellite Messaging in 2023

Photo Credit: MediaTek

Bullitt, MediaTek have been working on this technology for the last 18 months

Highlights
  • Bullit claims that it will take about 10 seconds to send a message
  • It will allow sending messages to phones connected to regular networks
  • Bullit will provide satellite SOS for free for the first 12 months

Bullitt announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with MediaTek to launch the world's first smartphone to feature two-way satellite messaging technology. This undisclosed handset will be launched in the first three months of 2023. The smartphone will be manufactured by Bullitt and utilise MediaTek's 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) chipset. Unlike Apple's satellite-based SOS emergency service, this new technology would enable users to seamlessly send messages to other handsets connected to regular networks. Bullitt has not revealed the exact regions where these features will be initially available.

Bullitt made the announcement on Tuesday that the smartphone and OTT satellite service will be made commercially available in the first three months of 2023. It has worked together with MediaTek for the last 18 months to develop this technology. Bullitt plans to use direct satellite communications technology with its next-generation of 5G smartphones.

It has revealed that a smartphone will only switch to the satellite link, if no cellular or Wi-Fi connections are available. Bullitt smartphone users will be able to seamlessly message their saved contacts that are connected to regular cellular networks. The company claims that it might take around 10 seconds to send a message through this service.

The OTT satellite service will include a satellite SOS feature, which will be provided free of charge for the first 12 months from the date of purchase. Bullitt has revealed that this offer will be applicable to purchases made before December 2023.

MediaTek had revealed earlier this year in August that it had successfully tested the world's first 5G NTN smartphone communication technology. At the time, this technology was said to be highly capable of bringing "everywhere connectivity to consumer devices via satellite."

It emulated a connection to a low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which orbits at an altitude of 600km with a speed of 27000km/h. The result concluded that a device with today's smartphone form factor would be capable of supporting 5G NTN technology.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bullitt, MediaTek
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Brazil’s Crypto Bill Gets Nod From Chamber of Deputies Ahead of Approval From Financial Executive Branch
Twitter Not Safer Under Elon Musk Leadership, Says Former Head of Trust and Safety
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Related Stories

Bullitt, MediaTek to Launch Smartphone With Two-Way Satellite Messaging in 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  2. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  3. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  6. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Assembly Plant in India
  7. Realme Pad X Review
  8. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  9. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  10. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
#Latest Stories
  1. AIIMS Server Remains Down for Eighth Day; Two Suspended, More Under Scanner for Cybersecurity Breach
  2. OpenSea to Now List NFTs Created on BNB Chain in a Bid to Attract More Buyers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Demand Among Business Users Doubled Compared to Last Year, Says Company
  4. Vivo Y35 5G Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Launch Soon
  5. Binance Marks Entry into Japanese Market With Acquisition of Sakura Exchange BitCoin
  6. Moto E40 Price in India Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale
  7. Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year
  8. Android Auto Material You Design Now Available in Latest Beta App: Report
  9. Twitter Not Safer Under Elon Musk Leadership, Says Former Head of Trust and Safety
  10. Bullitt, MediaTek to Launch Smartphone With Two-Way Satellite Messaging in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.