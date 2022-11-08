MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC launched on Tuesday. It is the latest flagship 5G chipset from MediaTek that offers support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz 5G networks. It is the first smartphone chipset to come equipped with an Arm Cortex X3 CPU core, as per the company. This chipset also features an Immortalis-G715 GPU with support for hardware-based ray tracing. It includes HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for a detailed and smooth gaming experience. Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed that it'll soon launch a flagship smartphone with the new SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC availability

MediaTek claims that smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC are expected to arrive on the market by the end of this year. Vivo has already teased the launch of a smartphone powered by this flagship chipset. Recent rumours suggest that it might be the Vivo X90 series.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC packs an Arm Cortex-X3 core at 3.05GHz, three Arm Cortex-A715 cores at 2.85GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8GHz. These CPU cores are made utilising TSMC's 2nd generation 4nm process. They are optimised to improve power efficiency and sport a thermal package design allowing smartphones to stay cool. This flagship chipset is also compatible with LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

This MediaTek flagship chipset also features an Immortalis-G715 GPU, which comes with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. It also features HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Its Imagiq 890 image signal processor (ISP) is capable of supporting great low-light and bright-light photography.

It also comes with native support for RGBW sensors for improved energy efficiency. This technology paired with the Video Stream Engine is said to enable users to capture great cinematic videos. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC packs a 6th-generation AI processing unit (APU). In addition, its eXtreme Power Saving Technology enables energy-efficient AI-noise reduction (AI-NR) and AI-super resolution (AI-SR) tasks.

It is capable of handling full-HD+ displays with a 240Hz refresh rate, WHQD screens with an up to 144Hz refresh rate, and 5K (2.5Kx2) displays with an up to 60Hz refresh rate. MediaTek says that the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is the first Wi-Fi 7-ready mobile platform, capable of supporting up to 6.5Gbps data rates. In addition, its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi coexistence technology allows Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low energy (LE) wireless peripherals to connect simultaneously without interference.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X90 series is expected to debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. Recent rumours have suggested that the regular Vivo X90 could feature a display with a 1.5K resolution. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

