Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Defy 2 price is set at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,600).

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2023 14:38 IST
Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Bullitt Group/ Motorola

Motorola Defy 2 sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Motorola Defy 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports wireless charging
  • The Motorola Defy satellite link is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200)

Motorola Defy 2, a new rugged smartphone with satellite messaging capabilities, was unveiled by the Bullitt Group in partnership with Motorola ahead of the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The smartphone, which will be sold in North America, Canada, and Latin America, offers access to two-way satellite messaging that is delivered to recipients as SMS messages. It also offers support for 5G connectivity. The company has also launched a new Bluetooth-connected Motorola Defy satellite link device that works with recent iOS and Android smartphones.

Motorola Defy 2 price is set at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,600) and the handset will be available to purchase in North America, Latin America, and Canada starting Q3 2023. Buyers will also have access to 12 months of SOS Assist, according to the company. The SOS Assist feature offers customers round-the-clock access to FocusPoint International's emergency response centres for one year, while messaging plans will start at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400) a month.

On the other hand, the Motorola Defy satellite link priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) will be sold across international retailers from April 2023. Customers can purchase a 12-month Essentials Messaging subscription plan that includes 30 two-way messages and SOS Assist that is priced at $149 (roughly Rs.12,400).

Motorola Defy 2 specifications, features

The Motorola Defy 2 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and will receive updates to Android 13 and Android 14 along with five years of security patches, according to the company. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

It is equipped with a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The newly launched Motorola Defy 2 has 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, and satellite connectivity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and Qi wireless charging. The handset has IP68 and IP69K ratings and is Mil-Spec 810H certified, according to the company.

According to the company, the Motorola Defy satellite link is a Bluetooth accessory that connects to a smartphone running Android 10 and iOS 14 or later. A handset that is linked to the device can access the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service to access two-way satellite messaging, location sharing, and the SOS Assist feature.

motorola defy satellite link bullitt group Motorola defy satellite link

Motorola Defy satellite link
Photo Credit: Bullitt Group

In addition to offering a hotspot for satellite connectivity, the Motorola Defy satellite link accessory will feature buttons for emergency/SOS and location "Check In" that will work even when it is not connected to the user's handset.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.1 and independent GPS support. The device measures 70x50x11mm and weighs 70g. It is powered by a 600mAh battery and can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Like the Motorola Defy 2 smartphone, the satellite link accessory is Mil-Spec 810H certified and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 600mAh battery that is claimed to offer "multiple days" of use.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Defy 2, Motorola Defy satellite link, Motorola Defy 2 specifications, Motorola Defy 2 price, Motorola, Bullitt Group, Satellite Messaging, MWC 2023
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable 6.5-Inch POLED Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
Iceland Most Stable Region for BTC Mining, Cool Climate Adds Benefits: Arcane Researcher
Featured video of the day
Free Gaming Zone With the New HP Omen Playground
Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  2. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  3. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  5. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  6. iPhone 15 Plus Could Be Getting This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  7. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  8. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
  9. Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Render Leak Hints at Dynamic Island, Thinner Bezels, USB Type-C Port
  3. Iceland Most Stable Region for BTC Mining, Cool Climate Adds Benefits: Arcane Researcher
  4. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable 6.5-Inch POLED Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  5. ‘Collaboration Rather Than Replacement’: ChatGPT-Like AI Platforms Won’t Replace Jobs, Says TCS
  6. Nokia G22 With Affordable Repairability, Eco-Friendly Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report
  8. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Cryoflux Liquid Cooling System Unveiled at MWC 2023
  9. Twitter Lays Off Around 10 Percent of Its Workforce in Latest Round of Job Cuts: Report
  10. Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With 6.5-Inch LCD Displays, 3-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.