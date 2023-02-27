Motorola Defy 2, a new rugged smartphone with satellite messaging capabilities, was unveiled by the Bullitt Group in partnership with Motorola ahead of the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The smartphone, which will be sold in North America, Canada, and Latin America, offers access to two-way satellite messaging that is delivered to recipients as SMS messages. It also offers support for 5G connectivity. The company has also launched a new Bluetooth-connected Motorola Defy satellite link device that works with recent iOS and Android smartphones.

Motorola Defy 2 price is set at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,600) and the handset will be available to purchase in North America, Latin America, and Canada starting Q3 2023. Buyers will also have access to 12 months of SOS Assist, according to the company. The SOS Assist feature offers customers round-the-clock access to FocusPoint International's emergency response centres for one year, while messaging plans will start at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400) a month.

On the other hand, the Motorola Defy satellite link priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) will be sold across international retailers from April 2023. Customers can purchase a 12-month Essentials Messaging subscription plan that includes 30 two-way messages and SOS Assist that is priced at $149 (roughly Rs.12,400).

Motorola Defy 2 specifications, features

The Motorola Defy 2 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and will receive updates to Android 13 and Android 14 along with five years of security patches, according to the company. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

It is equipped with a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The newly launched Motorola Defy 2 has 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, and satellite connectivity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and Qi wireless charging. The handset has IP68 and IP69K ratings and is Mil-Spec 810H certified, according to the company.

Motorola Defy satellite link specifications, features

According to the company, the Motorola Defy satellite link is a Bluetooth accessory that connects to a smartphone running Android 10 and iOS 14 or later. A handset that is linked to the device can access the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service to access two-way satellite messaging, location sharing, and the SOS Assist feature.

In addition to offering a hotspot for satellite connectivity, the Motorola Defy satellite link accessory will feature buttons for emergency/SOS and location "Check In" that will work even when it is not connected to the user's handset.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.1 and independent GPS support. The device measures 70x50x11mm and weighs 70g. It is powered by a 600mAh battery and can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Like the Motorola Defy 2 smartphone, the satellite link accessory is Mil-Spec 810H certified and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 600mAh battery that is claimed to offer "multiple days" of use.

