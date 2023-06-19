Google Pixel 8 series display specifications have leaked online. The company is expected to launch two premium Pixel smartphones later this year, namely the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Like every year, details about the upcoming Pixel smartphones have leaked months before the launch. The latest report suggests that Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro with a flat screen. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a slightly smaller display compared to the Pixel 7 (Review).

According to a report from Android Authority, Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to launch with a flat display. The display is said to be less square than before and a little more rounded in the corners. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 will reportedly sport a slightly smaller 6.17-inch OLED display compared to the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch screen.

While the Pixel 8 will feature the same 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution, it will pack more pixels per inch (427 PPI) due to the smaller display, as per the report. The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come with a slightly smaller 2,992 x 1,344 resolution instead of the Pixel 7 Pro's 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution.

Google will also improve the brightness levels of both handsets, and will now be 1600 nits, according to the report. The Pixel 7 series, in comparison, offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Additionally, there will be tweaks in the refresh rate department as well, the report states. The Pixel 8 is said to offer a refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro will switch its refresh rates between 5Hz and 120Hz.

Previously, the camera specifications of both handsets had leaked online. Both smartphones are tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary camera sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 camera with an ultra-wide lens and a 48-megapixel Samsung GM5 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The handset is also expected to feature a temperature sensor next to the camera sensors, according to a leaked video.

The Pixel 8 is said to continue to feature a dual-camera setup. It could feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera with a 0.55x zoom ratio. Both handsets are tipped to come with an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor.

Finally, both phones are expected to feature the upcoming Google Tensor G3 SoC and are likely to boot Android 14 out-of-the-box.

