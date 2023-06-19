Technology News
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped

Google Pixel 8 series might launch in October.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2023 10:39 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ @OnLeaks

Google Pixel 8 series might get some major display improvements

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 series expected to feature OLED displays
  • The Pixel 8 Pro tipped to offer refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz
  • Both phones said to offer up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness

Google Pixel 8 series display specifications have leaked online. The company is expected to launch two premium Pixel smartphones later this year, namely the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Like every year, details about the upcoming Pixel smartphones have leaked months before the launch. The latest report suggests that Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro with a flat screen. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a slightly smaller display compared to the Pixel 7 (Review).

According to a report from Android Authority, Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to launch with a flat display. The display is said to be less square than before and a little more rounded in the corners. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 will reportedly sport a slightly smaller 6.17-inch OLED display compared to the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch screen.

While the Pixel 8 will feature the same 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution, it will pack more pixels per inch (427 PPI) due to the smaller display, as per the report. The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come with a slightly smaller 2,992 x 1,344 resolution instead of the Pixel 7 Pro's 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution.

Google will also improve the brightness levels of both handsets, and will now be 1600 nits, according to the report. The Pixel 7 series, in comparison, offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Additionally, there will be tweaks in the refresh rate department as well, the report states. The Pixel 8 is said to offer a refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro will switch its refresh rates between 5Hz and 120Hz.

Previously, the camera specifications of both handsets had leaked online. Both smartphones are tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary camera sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 camera with an ultra-wide lens and a 48-megapixel Samsung GM5 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The handset is also expected to feature a temperature sensor next to the camera sensors, according to a leaked video.

The Pixel 8 is said to continue to feature a dual-camera setup. It could feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera with a 0.55x zoom ratio. Both handsets are tipped to come with an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor.

Finally, both phones are expected to feature the upcoming Google Tensor G3 SoC and are likely to boot Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications, Google Pixel 8 specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses, Stablecoins and Memecoins Relish Gains

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped

 
 

