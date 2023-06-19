Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach

Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach

Microsoft said it opened an investigation and began tracking the DDoS activity by the threat actor after it identified the threat.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 June 2023 10:29 IST
Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft saw no evidence of any customer data being accessed or compromised

Highlights
  • Microsoft's 365 software suite was down for over two hours on June 5
  • That was the fourth such outage for the company in a year
  • Microsoft refers the threat actor as Storm-1359

Microsoft said on Friday that the outages that affected certain services of the company through some of the earlier days of this month were the result of cyberattacks, but said it saw no evidence of any customer data being accessed or compromised.

"Beginning in early June 2023, Microsoft identified surges in traffic against some services that temporarily impacted availability'" the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it opened an investigation and began tracking the DDoS activity by the threat actor it refers to as Storm-1359 after it identified the threat.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters as to whether the company had identified the party responsible for the attack.

DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid to knock them offline.

Microsoft's 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook, were down for more than two hours for over thousands of users on June 5 and a brief recurrence the following morning. That was the fourth such outage for Microsoft in a year.

Earlier this month, the company said it had restored its online services after an outage affected thousands of users of its 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook, for more than two hours.

Access to its productivity software such as Word and Excel was down for nearly 18,000 users at its peak before easing to 906 at around 12:57 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks internet outages.

At the time, the tech company had said it had rolled back a system update to resolve the outage, without providing any detail.

In January, Microsoft was hit with a networking outage that took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook, potentially affecting millions of users globally.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Outages, Cyberattack, Microsoft 365
How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device

Related Stories

Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  4. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  5. Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Sales in India Surpass 60,000 Units On First Day
  7. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Jack of All Trades
  9. Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS With Up to 30 Hours Battery Debut in India: See Price
  10. Honda Elevate First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped
  2. Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach
  3. How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic Renders Show Off Colour Options, Rotating Bezels
  7. Bing Chat Gets New iOS Widget, Expand Text-to-Speech Support to More Indian Languages
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Sold Over 60,000 Units in India on First Day of Sale
  9. Meta Restores Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp After Outage Reports From Several Users
  10. Elon Musk Expects Brain-Chip Startup Neuralink to Start First Human Trial This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.