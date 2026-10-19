Goodbye One UI? Samsung’s Next Android Update May Be Renamed Galaxy OS

Samsung unveiled its new One UI 9 update, which is based on Android 17, earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy S26 FE were among the first smartphones to ship with the latest software. The update introduced a redesigned quick settings panel and tweaked the Samsung Notes app. The tech giant has reportedly started working on its successor, One UI 10. The rumoured Android 18-based OS will reportedly mark a complete UI overhaul. It may also bring redesigned elements and new features to compatible Galaxy devices.

One UI 10 Design Overhaul, New Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared that Samsung will launch the Android 18-based One UI 10 update with significant “unprecedented” changes, citing independent sources. Separately, Gizmochina reports that the tech giant is expected to release the One UI 10 firmware in mid-2027, coinciding with the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Flip 9.

As part of the overhaul, the One UI 10 update will reportedly change how users interact with apps. The OS version is said to bring related information points together to display them in a single “contextual interface”. The report says calendar events, location details, and relevant conversations will be more accessible through connected workflows. This is said to eliminate the need for users to switch between different screens and reduce the number of taps required to view related information.

The report also says Samsung plans deeper AI integration with the Android 18-based One UI 10 update. It is said to improve continuity when moving between different Galaxy devices, like phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Some of the advanced AI-powered features will reportedly require a subscription. However, other essential AI tools could remain free. Additionally, the tech giant will reportedly rename One UI to Galaxy OS with the release of One UI 10. Samsung has yet to confirm these updates, and the anticipated launch of the One UI version remains months away. So, take these details with a pinch of salt.