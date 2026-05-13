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Samsung Announces One UI 9 Beta With Redesigned Quick Panel, New Features in Notes App

One UI 9 can identify potentially harmful or suspicious applications more proactively, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 May 2026 08:56 IST
Samsung Announces One UI 9 Beta With Redesigned Quick Panel, New Features in Notes App

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 9 beta programme will initially be available for the Galaxy S26 series in select regions

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Highlights
  • Initial beta access is limited to the Galaxy S26 series in six regions
  • The Notes app now has new pen styles and decorative tapes
  • Stable One UI 9 will launch with new Galaxy flagships later this year
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Samsung on Tuesday announced the official rollout of the One UI 9 beta programme. Based on Android 17, the Android skin brings expanded AI-powered tools, deeper customisation options, improved accessibility features, and stronger security protections. There are new creative tools in the Notes app, while Text Spotlight is claimed to make reading easier. The company also confirmed that the stable version of One UI 9 will debut later this year alongside upcoming Galaxy flagship devices.

One UI 9 Availability

In a blog post, Samsung confirmed that the One UI 9 beta programme will initially be available for the Galaxy S26 series in select regions. This includes India, Germany, South Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. Eligible users can enrol in the beta programme through the Samsung Members app starting this week.

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The South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to reveal details regarding the rollout timeline for older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The stable version of One UI 9 will launch later this year alongside its next-generation Galaxy flagship devices.

One UI 9 Features

One UI 9 introduces several new creative and productivity-focused features across system apps. The Samsung Notes app has been updated to include additional pen line styles and decorative tape options. As per the company, these features are aimed at improving note customisation and journaling experiences.

Samsung has added Creative Studio integration to the Notes app. This is said to allow users to create customised profile cards directly within the app without switching between multiple apps. The Quick Panel has also been redesigned. Users will be able to independently resize and adjust controls for brightness, sound, and media playback. The company says the update offers more layout flexibility based on user preferences.

Accessibility features are also being expanded. One UI 9 introduces adjustable Mouse Key speeds for smoother cursor control, while Samsung and Google's separate TalkBack packages offer a unified accessibility experience. Additionally, the new Text Spotlight feature enlarges the selected text in a floating window to improve readability.

As part of its security features, One UI 9 is claimed to identify potentially harmful or suspicious applications more proactively. As per the company, if a high-risk app is detected, the system will warn users, block app execution or installation, and recommend deletion through updated security policies.

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Further reading: Samsung, One UI 9, One UI 9 features, Android 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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