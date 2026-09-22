Samsung has confirmed when some older Galaxy smartphones and foldables will begin receiving One UI 9, with the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z7 series scheduled to get the update in select regions by the end of September. The Galaxy S23 FE is also set to receive the software later this year. The rollout follows the update's arrival on Samsung's latest devices and introduces new Galaxy AI tools, device management features and security updates. Samsung says One UI 9 will reach other compatible Galaxy devices in stages.

Samsung has now provided specific rollout dates for some devices included in its broader One UI 9 update plan. In Thailand, the Galaxy S25 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will start receiving the update on September 28, while the Galaxy S23 FE is scheduled for October.

One UI 9 is currently being rolled out to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra in Thailand. The software has already debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung has also announced One UI 9 for several other Galaxy smartphones and tablets, though it has not provided specific rollout dates for all models.

Notably, the September 28 date applies to Thailand, so availability can differ in other markets.

One UI 9 includes My FanCam, which can follow a selected person while recording. Now Brief lets users choose what appears in their daily summary, while Now Nudge can suggest actions based on what is happening on the screen, such as finding booking details or saving a location.

Samsung has also added warranty and support options to Settings. Users can check warranty details, run diagnostics, get repair estimates, manage Samsung Care+ and book service-centre appointments.

Interpreter can show earlier translations and translate conversations faster, with translated audio also available through compatible Galaxy Buds. Document Scan can handle curved or folded pages, while Voice Recorder can turn recordings into structured summaries.

One UI 9 adds alerts for malware, unknown-source apps and unnecessary permissions. Enhanced Privacy Alerts use on-device AI to flag potentially risky app activity, including unnecessary background access.

Scam Detection is also expanding to more countries and languages. Samsung says it is available in Japan, Canada and India, although availability varies by market, language, device and One UI version.