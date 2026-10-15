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  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Start Receiving One UI 9 Update Based on Android 17: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Start Receiving One UI 9 Update Based on Android 17: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is getting the One UI 9 update with version numbers S918NKSU8GZIF, S918NOKR8GZIF and S918NKSU8GZIF.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 12:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Start Receiving One UI 9 Update Based on Android 17: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to expand the availability of One UI 9 to more Galaxy S23 users in other regions soon

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Highlights
  • Stable One UI 9 has arrived for the Galaxy S23
  • The latest update includes new Galaxy AI features
  • Samsung is expected to expand One UI 9 to more devices
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Samsung started rolling out the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26 series last month. Now, select Galaxy S23 series users are reportedly starting to receive the stable One UI 9 update. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also getting the update. The rollout appears to be limited to a small group of users in South Korea who are part of the One UI 9 beta programme. The latest update includes new Galaxy AI features and privacy settings. 

Samsung's Old Flagships Get Stable One UI 9.0 Update

As per user posts on Samsung's Community forums (via Tarun Vats @tarunvats33), the One UI 9 update is available for select Galaxy S23 users in South Korea. The software release does not appear to be widely available yet, with the initial rollout restricted to beta testers.

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The Galaxy S23 One UI 9 update has version numbers S918NKSU8GZIF, S918NOKR8GZIF and S918NKSU8GZIF. Samsung is expected to expand the latest software to more Galaxy S23 users in India and other global markets in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 units enrolled in the beta programme in South Korea are also said to be receiving the stable One UI 9 update in South Korea. The update carries firmware version F946NKSU6HZIJ, F946NOKR6HZIJ and F946NKSU6HZIJ. The update is 485.41MB in size. 

With the latest development, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 could become the oldest Samsung flagship lineup to get One UI 9.

Users can manually check for the latest software by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series started getting stable One UI 9 in September this year. This custom skin offers features like Privacy Alerts, Security Brief, and My FanCam. It has an expanded Galaxy AI toolkit and Scam Detection tools. The software was first introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July,

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Further reading: One UI 9, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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