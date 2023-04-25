Technology News
  Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact

Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact

Japan, Taiwan, and the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties for a wide range of IT products in 2019.

Updated: 25 April 2023 18:08 IST
Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact

Photo Credit: Realme

Last week, WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan

Highlights
  • Last week, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute
  • The EU had challenged the introduction of import duties by India in 2019
  • The government is reportedly planning to appeal against ICT import duties

India has ruled out any immediate impact from a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As per the available Dispute Settlement procedures, India is taking the necessary steps, and is also exploring options available in light of its WTO rights and obligations," the government said.

Such options could include a plan to appeal against the ruling, Reuters has reported.

Last week, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

In 2019, the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties of between 7.5 percent and 20 percent for a wide range of IT products, such as mobile phones and components, as well as integrated circuits, saying they exceeded the maximum rate. Japan and Taiwan filed similar complaints that same year.

Last week, government sources told Reuters that it was planning to appeal against a ruling from a panel at the WTO that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products.

"Yes, India will go in to appeal," a trade ministry source, briefed on the government position, told Reuters at the time. The official did not want to be named as discussions are private.

If India appeals, the case will sit in legal purgatory since the WTO's top appeals bench is no longer functioning due to US opposition to judge appointments.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: World Trade Organization, Import Duties
Why Facebook Parent Meta Is Scrambling to Catch Up on AI Technology
Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

