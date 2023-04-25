India has ruled out any immediate impact from a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As per the available Dispute Settlement procedures, India is taking the necessary steps, and is also exploring options available in light of its WTO rights and obligations," the government said.

Such options could include a plan to appeal against the ruling, Reuters has reported.

Last week, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

In 2019, the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties of between 7.5 percent and 20 percent for a wide range of IT products, such as mobile phones and components, as well as integrated circuits, saying they exceeded the maximum rate. Japan and Taiwan filed similar complaints that same year.

Last week, government sources told Reuters that it was planning to appeal against a ruling from a panel at the WTO that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products.

"Yes, India will go in to appeal," a trade ministry source, briefed on the government position, told Reuters at the time. The official did not want to be named as discussions are private.

If India appeals, the case will sit in legal purgatory since the WTO's top appeals bench is no longer functioning due to US opposition to judge appointments.

