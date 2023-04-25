Technology News

ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser

A recent preprint study tested ChatGPT’s predictions about stock market performance based on sentiment analysis of news headlines.

By The Conversation | Updated: 25 April 2023 17:06 IST
ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser

Photo Credit: Reuters

Researchers have started to explore the potential of AI tools like ChatGPT

From chatbots and virtual assistants to fraud detection and risk management, artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used in many areas of finance. But what could an AI system like ChatGPT do for your bank balance? AI tools might seem overly complex or expensive to non-experts, but advances in natural language processing and machine learning could turn ChatGPT and similar products into virtual personal finance assistants. This would mean having an expert on hand to help you make sense of the latest financial news and data.

Staying on top of business news and financial market trends is important for making informed investment decisions and gaining an edge in the markets. Companies already use these tools to perform what finance professionals call “sentiment analysis”.

This involves analysing financial news and statements to generate insights and predictions for investors about shares and other investments. For example, Morgan Stanley's AI models analyse a wide range of data – including news articles, social media posts and financial statements – to identify patterns and predict stock prices.

Researchers have started to explore the potential of AI tools like ChatGPT, but given how new this technology is, much of the academic research remains in the early stages.

A recent preprint study, the results of which have not been reviewed by other academics, tested ChatGPT's predictions about stock market performance based on sentiment analysis of news headlines.

ChatGPT determines if a headline is good, bad or irrelevant for a firm's stock prices and computes a score. This research found a high correlation between ChatGPT's responses and stock market movements, showing some ability to predict the direction of returns.

AI tools may also be able to help investors decipher monetary policy announcements, providing insights into their potential effects on financial markets.

Another recent preprint evaluated ChatGPT's ability to understand what announcements from the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, might mean for financial markets.

It compared this to professional investors' efforts to do the same. The study found that, particularly when ChatGPT models are fine tuned, they are more accurate than other machine learning models used by professionals to analyse and understand “Fedspeak”.

Monetary policy decisions, such as interest rates or asset purchase programmes, can have a big effect on financial markets. So AI's ability to assess what central bank announcements on policy changes will mean for financial markets could provide valuable insights into the effects of these actions. This could help you make more informed investment decisions.

Tailored financial guidance

The ability to identify trends in specific market sectors could also be helpful for people seeking more tailored financial guidance.

For example, an AI tool could be used to analyse financial data, such as balance sheets and income statements, from technology companies. It could identify patterns that might indicate opportunities or problems. An investor could then adjust their portfolio, potentially increasing returns or even just helping to reduce exposure to certain risks.

In addition to analysing market trends, AI could also be used to build an investment portfolio tailored to an individual's specific investment goals and risk tolerance.

Using information on your preferences such as your current financial situation and risk attitude, for example, the AI could generate a customised portfolio that accounts for the level of return you'd like to make, but also the kinds of risks you'd like to avoid.

Your assistant, but not your only guide

AI tools show tremendous potential as personal financial assistants, but also present some challenges.

There are several factors that AI tools may not be able to account for, such as unexpected events or changes in market conditions, as well as human behaviour. A tool like ChatGPT cannot fully comprehend the intricacies of human language and conversation, which can lead to responses that lack depth and insight.

There is also a need for greater transparency about how these tools make decisions. For an investor to leave their portfolio in the hands of one of these “robots”, they would need to be able to understand how, for example, it reaches its conclusions and what data it uses.

Some financial planning companies already offer robo-advisors – services that use algorithms to design individual investment plans – that can also do this, but, of course, you pay a fee to the financial advisers for this.

The potential for bias in the recommendations of these tools must also be considered. ChatGPT's training data may have underlying biases that could affect its predictions. The accuracy and reliability of ChatGPT's predictions need careful evaluation given recent reports that it has repeated disinformation.

No single model or algorithm can predict financial market movements with complete accuracy. So AI tools like ChatGPT should only be used to supplement your own judgment, not as a replacement.

While AI could be an excellent aid for investing, it is important to do your homework thoroughly about potential investments, understand and accept the right level of risk for you, and diversify your portfolio when deciding where to invest.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, AI, Artificial intelligence, OpenAI
Nokia G11 Plus Receives Android 13 Stable Update: How to Download

Related Stories

ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. Poco F5 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC; to Launch Soon in India
  3. ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser
  4. KuCoin Users Lost Thousands in 45-Minute-Long Twitter Hack: Details
  5. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. Moto Razr 2023 Design Teased, Tipped to Get This Feature: See Here
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Support These Charging Speeds
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
  2. Why Facebook Parent Meta Is Scrambling to Catch Up on AI Technology
  3. Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says
  4. Poco F5 to Come WIth Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  5. Nokia G11 Plus Receives Android 13 Stable Update: How to Download
  6. KuCoin Users Lost Thousands in 45-Minute-Long Twitter Hack, Here’s What Happened
  7. Renault to Overhaul Software Architecture Ahead of Goal to Be on Par With Tesla by 2026
  8. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  9. Vivo Y36 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Mobile 3D Printer to Produce Thumbnail-Sized mRNA Covid Vaccine Patches Developed by Scientists: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.