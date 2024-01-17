Apple on Wednesday announced it was opening a new office in Bengaluru, as the Cupertino company continues to expand its footprint in India. The new office can house up to 1,200 employees and is located at Minsk Square in the middle of the city. The office will run on 100 percent renewable energy, and the company says the building uses locally sourced materials such as stone, wood, and fabric for its walls and flooring, and has native plants all over the facility.

The company's new office in Bengaluru joins three other facilities in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. It is located in the middle of the city, near the Vidhana Soudha, high court, and the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium. Employees will have easy access to public transport as the office is close to the Cubbon Park metro station, according to the company.

Employees at the Bengaluru office will work on a range of Apple's businesses including — but not limited to — software, hardware, services, information systems and technology (IS&T), operations, and customer support.

The building is also equipped with a dedicated lap space, along with areas for collaboration and wellness. Apple has around 3,000 employees in India, and the new 15-storey building can house up to 1,200 employees.

Apple says that the new building runs completely on renewable energy and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating. All of the company's facilities have used renewable energy since 2018, and the company's corporate operations went carbon neutral two years later.

