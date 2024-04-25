Technology News

Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Air Tipped to Feature LCD Panel Just Like 5th Gen iPad Air Model

Apple was previously tipped to equip the purported 12.9-inch iPad Air with a Mini-LED screen using leftover iPad Pro panels.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2024 19:07 IST
Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Air Tipped to Feature LCD Panel Just Like 5th Gen iPad Air Model

The successors to Apple's fifth generation iPad Air (pictured) could arrive on May 7

Highlights
  • iPad Air 2024 is likely to sport displays found on the existing model
  • The firm was previously tipped to introduce a Mini-LED-equipped iPad Air
  • Both iPad Air (6th Gen) variants are tipped to feature IPS LCD screens
Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Air in two display sizes at its upcoming launch event next month, alongside new iPad Pro models that could feature OLED screens. An analyst has just leaked details of the larger iPad Air variant, which contradicts their previous claims that Apple would upgrade the display technology used on the purported tablet, using leftover panels from the company's iPad Pro. Apple is now expected to equip the 10.9--inch and 12.9-inch iPad Air with the same display panels.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder Ross Young has contradicted his previous prediction that Apple would equip its rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air with a Mini-LED screen, thanks to leftover panels from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. According to earlier reports, Apple is likely to upgrade the iPad Pro with OLED screens, while the size of the displays is expected to increase slightly.

The analyst now states (via MacRumors) in a subscriber-only post on X (formerly Twitter) that both iPad Air variants will be equipped with IPS LCD screens, just like their predecessor, the iPad Air (5th Gen). Young further says that the decision was taken due to high costs involved with the panel upgrade.

Since Young's previous prediction, Apple has announced that it will hold a launch event called 'Let loose' on May 7, where it is expected to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The Cupertino company is also tipped to introduce a new Apple Pencil with support for new 'squueze' gestures. The input device is also said to allow owners track the device via the company's Find My network. Notably, Apple's artwork for the event depicts an Apple Pencil surrounded by colours inside the company's logo.

Instead of repurposing its leftover Mini-LED panels on the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air model, Apple might introduce a new iPad later this year, according to Young. There's no mention of whether this will be an iPad Pro or an iPad Air model at the moment. The analyst says that Apple is likely to launch this model in Q4 2024.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
