Snapdragon X Elite Surfaces on Geekbench, Beats Apple's M3 Chip in Multi-Core Test

Microsoft's purported Surface Laptop 6 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip has a single-core score of 2,714 points, and a multi-core score of 14,078 points.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2024 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's rumoured Snapdragon-powered Surface laptops could beat Apple's M3 MacBook

  • A recent benchmark score of the Surface Laptop 6 was spotted on Geekbench
  • Snapdragon X Elite could be more powerful than Apple's M3 chip
  • Apple's M3 chip is shown to be faster than the Snapdragon X Elite
Snapdragon X Elite — Qualcomm's flagship computer chip that is expected to arrive on laptop from popular brands this year, has been spotted in a benchmark test. A listing for the purported Surface Laptop 6 on Geekbench suggests that Microsoft's upcoming Surface laptop could beat Apple's MacBook Pro models that are powered by its latest M3 chip, in one CPU test. According to recent reports, Microsoft could launch Surface laptops equipped with Snapdragon X Elite chips at a hardware event in May.

The Surface Laptop 6 was spotted by WCCFTech on Geekbench, without an official product name. It is listed with the title "OEMBR OEMBR Product Name MFG" and the details show that it is powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset at 4.01GHz, with 12 cores. It's worth noting that there are three Snapdragon X Elite variants, and the one that was benchmarked was not the most powerful chip — that variant (XIE-84-100) boasts a 4.20GHz boost clock speed.

surface laptop 6 vs macbook m3 pro surface laptop 6

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

The purported Surface Laptop 6 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip has a single-core score of 2,714 points, and a multi-core score of 14,078 points. This puts the chip ahead of Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro in Geekbench's multi-core tests — the M3 MacBook Pro scored 3,103 and 12,065 points, respectively.

If these benchmark tests are genuine, then Apple's M3 chip should be 13.37 percent faster than the Snapdragon X Elite on the rumoured Surface Laptop 6. Meanwhile, Qualcomm's chip is shown to be 15.4 percent faster than the M3 MacBook Pro. After all, the Snapdragon processor has more cores (12) than Apple's M3 chip (8).

It's worth taking these benchmarks with a grain of salt, as Microsoft is yet to announce any plans to launch new Surface models with Snapdragon laptop chips. According to a recent report, Microsoft is said to be confident that the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 can beat the latest 3nm Apple Silicon processor. We can expect to learn more about these rumoured devices soon — Microsoft is tipped to introduce new Surface laptops powered by Snapdragon chips at its next hardware event in next month.

Further reading: Surface Laptop 6, Snapdragon X Elite, M3 chip, Apple, Microsoft, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Spotify Says Apple Has Rejected Its App Update With Price Information for EU Users

