How to See Rare Comet C/2023 A3 Over Bengaluru in October 2024?

Comet C/2023 A3 is making a rare appearance over Bengaluru skies in October 2024. Here’s how to spot it.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ TheOtherKev

An image of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) captured in North Bengaluru early on Saturday.

October 2024 brings an exciting celestial opportunity for Bengaluru residents as a rare comet, known as Comet C/2023 A3, makes its appearance in the city's skies. This spectacular object was first spotted in 2023 and has now returned, offering early morning views in the initial days of the month.

Spotting the Comet in Early October

For early risers, the best chance to see the comet is in the pre-dawn hours. As it moves along its orbit, the comet is currently visible in the eastern sky during the early hours of the morning, just before sunrise. The first week of October is prime time for viewing, and astrophotographers and enthusiasts have already been capturing stunning images from various parts of the city.

What Makes This Comet Special?

Comet C/2023 A3 is unique due to its long and highly elliptical orbit, which means it rarely ventures into the inner parts of the solar system. Classified as an Oort Cloud object, this comet likely hails from the outermost edges of our solar system, a region filled with icy bodies that occasionally send one of their own towards the sun. This particular comet will not return for thousands of years, making its current appearance a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Viewing After Sunset from Mid-October

Starting October 12, Bengaluru residents will have another chance to view the comet, this time after sunset. The comet will move into the western sky and, for a brief period, will be visible shortly after the sun sets. During this phase, it will also make its closest approach to Earth, giving skywatchers an even better opportunity to observe it with the naked eye.

This rare sighting adds yet another exciting chapter to 2024's astronomical events, providing an unforgettable moment for both seasoned astronomers and curious newcomers alike.

 

Further reading: Comet C/2023 A3, Bengaluru Celestial Event, Viewing Comet October 2024, Astronomy Events India, Visible Comet 2024

