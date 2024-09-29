Technology News
English Edition

ESA To Launch DRACO Satellite in 2027 to Study Satellite Reentry Disintegration

ESA's DRACO satellite, launching in 2027, will study satellite disintegration during atmospheric reentry.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 12:00 IST
ESA To Launch DRACO Satellite in 2027 to Study Satellite Reentry Disintegration

Photo Credit: ESA/D. Ducros

Artist's impression of Europe's planned DRACO satellite breaking up in Earth's atmosphere

Highlights
  • ESA’s DRACO satellite to study satellite reentry in 2027
  • Mission aims to advance zero-debris satellite technology
  • DRACO will collect data during its reentry into Earth's atmosphere
Advertisement

The European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing to launch a unique satellite in 2027, designed specifically to study how satellites break apart upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere. This mission, named DRACO (Destructive Reentry Assessment Container Object), will be an important step in ESA's effort to develop technology that limits the creation of space debris. ESA has awarded the contract to Deimos, a European technology company, to build this spacecraft, which will provide invaluable data as it breaks apart during its reentry. This data will help scientists better understand satellite disintegration and its environmental impact.

Understanding Satellite Breakup

The goal of the DRACO mission is to collect data on how satellites disintegrate during reentry. By studying this, researchers aim to design future satellites that will fully burn up during reentry, reducing the risk of debris reaching the Earth's surface. The mission will also examine how spacecraft reentry affects the atmosphere, including how different materials interact with it and what byproducts are produced.

Innovative DRACO Design

At 200 kilograms, DRACO will be about the size of a washing machine. Its design will allow it to break apart like a normal satellite, but a specially engineered capsule will survive reentry. This capsule, measuring 40 centimetres, will carry four cameras and 200 sensors to record crucial data during the breakup. After reentry, it will deploy a parachute and transmit the collected information before being lost at sea.

Advancing Zero Debris Technology

According to Holger Krag, ESA's Head of Space Safety, the DRACO mission will play a key role in developing future satellite technology. The data it collects will be used to build more demisable satellites by 2030, aligning with ESA's Zero Debris charter, which aims to stop the creation of space debris within this decade.

Tim Flohrer, head of ESA's space debris office, also emphasised the mission's importance in helping to advance zero-debris technologies, particularly as the number of satellite launches continues to increase worldwide.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ESA, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Deals on iPads, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Tablets During Amazon Sale

Related Stories

ESA To Launch DRACO Satellite in 2027 to Study Satellite Reentry Disintegration
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Review: Mostly Excellent
  2. Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. iPhone 13 via Amazon vs iPhone 14 From Flipkart: Which Is a Better Deal?
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA To Launch DRACO Satellite in 2027 to Study Satellite Reentry Disintegration
  2. NASA BioSentinel Investigates Space Radiation During Major Geomagnetic Storm on Earth
  3. Strange Fish Species Might Be Able to Taste Using Its Crab-Like Legs, Study Claims
  4. Exoplanet Orbiting a White Dwarf Star Gives Researchers Hope That Earth Might Escape Its Eventual Death
  5. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Distant Galaxy That May Hold Clues to Early Universe
  6. NASA and South Korea to Conduct Joint Space Mission to Explore Deep Space
  7. OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025
  8. EU Privacy Regulator Fines Meta EUR 91 Million Over Password Storage
  9. Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps
  10. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »