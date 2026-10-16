Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 was unveiled in September this year with upgrades over the Galaxy SmartTag 2. The tracking device is now up for purchase in select global markets, but its India availability had not been announced until now. Most recently, a Samsung executive has confirmed the India launch timeline of the Galaxy SmartTag 3. This device supports iPhone models and integrates with Samsung's Galaxy Find Network and the SmartThings Find app. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 is said to deliver up to 790 days of battery life in Power Saving Mode.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 India Launch Timeline

Daill Kim, Samsung India's Head of Tablet, Note PC and Wearable, confirmed the India launch timeline of the Galaxy SmartTag 3 through a post on LinkedIn. He said that the device would arrive in the country in January 2027. However, the exact launch date and pricing details of the Galaxy SmartTag 3 remain unknown.

Samsung announced the Galaxy SmartTag 3 last month with a rounded shape and an aluminium-finished button. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 went on sale in South Korea on October 7 for KRW 44,000 (roughly Rs. 3,000) for the single tag. In the US, the single tag costs $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,000) , while a four-pack bundle is priced at $99.9 (roughly Rs. 9,000). It is offered in Black and White colours

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 lets users track thier keys, wallets, pets, luggage, and other valuables through Samsung's Galaxy Find Network and the SmartThings Find app. It is compatible with iOS and has cross-OS compatibility for Galaxy and iOS devices. It has an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The tracking device has Bluetooth 6.0 with channel sounding and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). It works with the Galaxy Find Network. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 offers several features, including Place Notification, Location History, and Movement Detection Alert. It also has an NFC-based Lost Mode.

Under typical usage, the Galaxy SmartTag 3 is advertised to deliver up to 550 days of battery life under typical usage. Samsung claims that with Power Saving Mode enabled, the device can extend battery life to as much as 790 days.