Samsung Galaxy A38 5G is likely to launch next year as a successor to the Galaxy A37 5G. A new leak suggests that the next-generation A series phone will not bring camera upgrades over existing models. The brand is expected to pack the same 50-megapixel rear camera setup in the Galaxy A38 5G. The Galaxy A37 5G launched in India in March this year with an Exynos 1480 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Camera Specifications (Leaked)

As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung Galaxy A38 5G will retain the camera configuration used in the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A36. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A38 5G may have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. If the new leak proves accurate, the Galaxy A38 5G may bring fewer camera hardware improvements compared to Samsung's previous-generation A-series phones.

The Galaxy A38 5G is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy A58 5G. The launch could take place in March or April next year. However, Samsung has not officially announced the launch timeline or pricing, but it is expected to be priced higher than its predecessors.

Samsung released the Galaxy A37 5G in India in March this year for Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It was launched in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It runs on an Exynos 1480 chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to get six generations of Android upgrades and up to six years of security updates. It has an IP68-rated build. The Galaxy A37 5G has A 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.