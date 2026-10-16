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Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Rear Camera Specifications Leaked; May Feature Same Sensors as Galaxy A37

Samsung Galaxy A38 5G may have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 17:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Rear Camera Specifications Leaked; May Feature Same Sensors as Galaxy A37

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A38 may offer limited improvements over the Galaxy A37
  • The Galaxy A38 5G is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy A58 5G
  • It could launch next year
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Samsung Galaxy A38 5G is likely to launch next year as a successor to the Galaxy A37 5G. A new leak suggests that the next-generation A series phone will not bring camera upgrades over existing models. The brand is expected to pack the same 50-megapixel rear camera setup in the Galaxy A38 5G. The Galaxy A37 5G launched in India in March this year with an Exynos 1480 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Camera Specifications (Leaked)

As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung Galaxy A38 5G will retain the camera configuration used in the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A36. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A38 5G may have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. If the new leak proves accurate, the Galaxy A38 5G may bring fewer camera hardware improvements compared to Samsung's previous-generation A-series phones.

The Galaxy A38 5G is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy A58 5G. The launch could take place in March or April next year. However, Samsung has not officially announced the launch timeline or pricing, but it is expected to be priced higher than its predecessors.

Samsung released the Galaxy A37 5G in India in March this year for Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It was launched in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It runs on an Exynos 1480 chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to get six generations of Android upgrades and up to six years of security updates. It has an IP68-rated build. The Galaxy A37 5G has A 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A38 5G, Samsung Galaxy A38, Samsung Galaxy A38 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Rear Camera Specifications Leaked; May Feature Same Sensors as Galaxy A37
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