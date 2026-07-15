Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 was launched back in 2023 alongside the Galaxy S23 FE. A fresh leak now indicates that its successor, the Galaxy SmartTag 3, will go official alongside Samsung's next Fan Edition smartphone. This would mark the company's first update to its tracker series in nearly three years. Samsung is expected to narrow the gap with Apple's AirTag with its Galaxy SmartTag 3. This accessory is designed to help users keep track of everyday essentials such as keys, wallets, luggage, and other valuables.

Samsung Could Finally Refresh Its SmartTag Line Soon

WinFuture's Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) claims in a Bluesky post that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 will launch soon. The tracking device is said to be "likely to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE". Previous rumours claimed that Samsung would hold a September launch event for the next Fan Edition phone.

As mentioned, Samsung released the Galaxy SmartTag 2 back in October 2023. It is offered in Black and White colour options and priced at Rs. 2,799 in India.

The new Galaxy SmartTag 3 is expected to provide Samsung with an opportunity to narrow the gap with Apple's AirTag and Google's Find Hub-based trackers.

The existing Galaxy SmartTag 2 has a ring-like shape and an IP67-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It offers a Lost Mode feature that uses NFC to display registered contact information and a message on the finder's smartphone, regardless of the OS. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy v5.3 (BLE) technology with a range of 120 metres. It is available with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to provide precise location tracking of lost items.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 can be paired with your smartphone through the SmartThings app. The tracker is designed to work only with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets running on Android OS 9 or higher.