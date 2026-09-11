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Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Design, Colourways and Price Leaked Online

The new tracker is also expected to compete with Apple's AirTag and Google's Find Hub-based trackers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 20:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Design, Colourways and Price Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy SmartTag 2 was launched back in October 2023

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Highlights
  • The tracker could come in Black and White finishes
  • The leaked design uses a squircle-shaped body
  • Samsung could launch the tracker later this year
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Samsung's next Galaxy SmartTag could arrive with a redesigned body and two colour options, according to a new report. Details of the Galaxy SmartTag 3 have surfaced nearly three years after the Galaxy SmartTag 2 debuted, giving an early indication of what the company's next tracking device could look like. The leak also points to possible pricing for the new model. Samsung has not announced the Galaxy SmartTag 3, so its specifications and launch plans remain unconfirmed.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Details Leaked

SammyGuru has shared images of the Galaxy SmartTag 3 showing the tracker from multiple angles. The device appears to have a squircle-shaped body with rounded corners and a circular section in the centre. The White variant has a light-coloured outer frame, while the centre appears to have a brushed metallic finish separated by a raised ring.

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The images do not show a hole for attaching a keyring or lanyard. A separate case with an attachment loop may therefore be needed to use the tracker with keys, bags and other items. Its overall shape also resembles the original Galaxy SmartTag, which had a rounded-square body with a circular centre. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 could be available in Black and White finishes.

This would be Samsung's first SmartTag update since the Galaxy SmartTag 2 launched in October 2023. The new tracker is also expected to compete with Apple's AirTag and Google's Find Hub-based trackers.

We do not know any details about the SmartTag 3's specifications yet. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 with a range of up to 120 metres and Ultra-Wideband for precise location tracking. It works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 9 or later and pairs through the SmartThings app.

The SmartTag 2 also has an IP67 rating and an NFC-based Lost Mode that can display registered contact information and a message on the finder's smartphone. Its battery lasts up to 500 days in Normal Mode and up to 700 days with Power Saving Mode.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 could reportedly be priced at EUR 45.95 (roughly Rs. 5,100) in both colour options, which would be around EUR 6 (roughly Rs. 700) more than the previous model. Its US price is tipped to remain $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The tracker has also reportedly received certification from South Korea's National Radio Research Institute. Samsung has yet to confirm its price, specifications or launch date.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3, Galaxy SmartTag 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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