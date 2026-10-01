Samsung has announced the Galaxy SmartTag 3. The new tracker device has a compact build and supports iPhone models. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 is designed to help users keep track of everyday essentials such as keys, wallets, luggage, and other valuables through Samsung's Galaxy Find Network and the SmartThings Find app. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 is claimed to deliver up to 790 days of battery life in Power Saving Mode.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Availability

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 will go on sale in South Korea from October 7, followed by a US launch. Samsung confirmed its plans to launch the tracker in additional markets in 2027. It will be available in Black and White colours. The company is yet to reveal the price of the new device.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Features

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 features a rounded shape with an aluminium-finished button. It can be attached to keys, smaller bags, luggage, or a pet collar. Samsung claims the new model is 35 percent smaller by volume and 33 percent lighter than the Galaxy SmartTag 2.

This time, Samsung added iOS compatibility to the SmartTag 3, allowing users to locate the tracker through an iPhone. Samsung's iPhone app allows users to find their SmartTag 3. It is the first Samsung SmartTag device to offer cross-OS compatibility for Galaxy and iOS devices.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 has an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance. For connectivity and location tracking, it offers Bluetooth 6.0 with channel sounding and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). It works with the Galaxy Find Network, allowing users to locate it even when it's out of range of the phone through the SmartThings Find platform. Samsung says the Galaxy Find Network consist of more than 900 million Samsung devices.

Galaxy SmartTag 3 offers a new Place Notification feature that lets users establish a specific area and receive an alert when a tagged object enters or leaves that location. Another feature is Location History, which lets users review previous locations associated with their SmartTag. Movement Detection Alert functionality notifies users when movement is detected.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 includes NFC-based Lost Mode, which can display registered contact information or a short message when a lost tag is scanned with a compatible mobile device. The button in the tracker can be used for SmartThings IoT controls. A Left Behind Alert feature notifies users when their mobile device loses connection with a tagged belonging.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 is touted to deliver up to 550 days of battery life under typical usage. Samsung claims that with Power Saving Mode enabled, the device can extend battery life to as much as 790 days.