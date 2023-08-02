Technology News

Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU

Meta said the change is to address a number of evolving regulatory requirements in the region.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2023 17:15 IST
Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said it would share further details over the coming months

Highlights
  • The decision stems from an order in January by EU regulator
  • Meta said there would be no immediate impact to its services in the regio
  • Businesses would still be able to run personalised advertising campaign

Meta intends to ask users in the European Union for their consent before allowing businesses to target advertising based on what they view on its services such as Facebook and Instagram, the social media giant said on Tuesday. 

Meta said the change is to address a number of evolving regulatory requirements in the region and stems from an order in January by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, Meta's lead EU regulator, to reassess the legal basis on how it targets ads. 

Facebook and Instagram users had effectively agreed to allow their data to be used in targeted advertising when they signed up to the services' terms and conditions, until the regulator ruled it could not process personal information in that way. 

"Today, we are announcing our intention to change the legal basis that we use to process certain data for behavioural advertising for people in the EU, EEA (European Economic Area) and Switzerland from 'Legitimate Interests' to 'Consent'," Meta said in a blog post. 

"There is no immediate impact to our services in the region. Once this change is in place, advertisers will still be able to run personalised advertising campaigns to reach potential customers and grow their businesses. We have factored this change into our business outlook." 

Meta added that it would share further information on how the process will work in practice over the coming months following further engagement with regulators. 

A spokesperson for Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, which is the lead privacy regulator for many of the world's largest technology companies within the EU, said it had received correspondence from Meta on the matter. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, EU
Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications

Related Stories

Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  3. iPhone 15 Displays Enter Mass Production Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  4. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With RGB Lighting, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Price Teased
  6. This Micro LED 4K TV from Samsung Probably Costs More Than Your House
  7. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  8. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  9. 'Guns And Gulaabs' Releasing August 18 on Netflix
  10. OnePlus Open August Launch May Be Delayed Due to Display Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Might Feature a Periscope Zoom Camera
  2. AI Model GPT-3 Found to Reason as Well as College Undergraduate Students
  3. Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU
  4. Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications
  5. Binance Lists 34 Cryptocurrencies in Japan as it Re-Enters the Country
  6. Meesho Delisted 52 Lakh Counterfeit, Restricted Products in Past 6 Months: Details
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip-Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 5, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Details
  9. Elon Musk’s X Challenges Karnataka HC Ruling on Content Removal Orders
  10. Lava Yuva 2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.