YouTube has rolled out a new update for its app for the Meta Quest, as per a report. The users of the mixed reality headset can now reportedly view YouTube videos in 8K resolution. However, it is said that HDR videos do not support 8K and instead will be available to watch in a maximum of 4K resolution. The feature was reportedly rolled out recently with a new update to YouTube's app for the Meta Quest interface. Notably, the video-streaming giant recently stated that it will begin taking appropriate action against third-party apps that block ads.

According to a report by Android Central, the YouTube for Meta Quest app's latest version 1.54 now supports 8K resolution or 7680 × 4320p. The feature was spotted on the Meta Quest 3, which was launched in October 2023. Interestingly, the Meta Quest 3 display features 4K LCD panels with 2064 x 220p resolution per eye. It is unclear if viewers will be able to tell the difference between 4K and 8K video quality on the mixed reality headset.

Based on the report, users just need to be on the updated app to get the functionality. Once they enter the app, they can search for 8K videos within the VR app. Once it begins playing, tapping the settings icon located at the bottom of the player will show an option to change quality, as per the report. Selecting 4320p is said to play the video in 8K resolution.

However, HDR videos on the Quest 3 reportedly do not support 8K quality yet, so those would only go as high as 4K resolution. Interestingly, as long the video is in SDR quality, users can also watch 360-degree content in 8K as well.

YouTube has also been actively cracking down on third-party apps that block ads. In a recent announcement, the company said that it will begin taking appropriate action against such apps which use its API and offer such services as it violates the company's terms of service. It further cautioned viewers who are using these third-party apps that they may experience buffering issues or see the error “The following content is not available on this app” when trying to watch a video.”

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.