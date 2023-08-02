Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung 110 Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications

Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications

Samsung Micro LED TV is said to feature 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small LEDs.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2023 17:04 IST
Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Micro LED TV comes with a SolarCell Remote

Highlights
  • Samsung's Micro LED TV is equipped with Micro AI Processor
  • The Smart TV also supports TV to mobile mirroring
  • The Micro LEDs in the display are made from sapphire material

Samsung Micro LED TV has been launched at a price similar to a luxury sedan in India. The new Micro LED TV from the South Korean brand is equipped with 24.8 million micrometer-sized LEDs made from sapphire glass. It sports a 110-inch 4K display with support for up to 4 streams at 120 FPS. The TV is powered by a M1 AI processor and also comes equipped with features such as Dolby Atmos, TV to mobile mirroring, and Wi-Fi connectivity. For audio, it is equipped with OTS Pro, Dolby Atmos, and Q-Symphony.

Samsung Micro LED TV price in India, availability

The Samsung 110-inch Micro LED TV is available in India at a price of Rs. 1,14,99,000. It can be purchased via Samsung.com and select retail stores across the country.

Samsung Micro LED TV specifications

Samsung's new 110-inch Micro LED 4K television is said to be equipped with 24.8 million micro-LEDs made using sapphire glass. The TV is said to offer an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours with better clarity and contrast. It sports a 110-inch display with 4K resolution that supports features such as Micro HDR, Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling, Scene Adaptive Contrast, and Dynamic Range Expansion+. The Samsung Micro LED TV also offers a Multi View feature that allows users to view content from up to four different sources at up to 120 frames per second.

The Samsung Micro LED 4K TV comes with a minimalistic monolith design and is said to offer an invisible bezel with no-gap along with slim edges. Additionally, it has a specific Art Mode and an Ambient Mode+ feature that can turn the TV into an art display wall.

Due to the Micro LEDs present in the television, the Samsung Micro LED TV gets features like Micro Contrast, Micro Colour, Micro HDR, which are all powered by the Micro AI processor. For audio experience, it comes with a 100W RMS sound system in 6.2.2 channel with support for OTS Pro, Dolby Digital Plus, and Q-Symphony.

Furthermore, the 110-inch Micro LED TV from Samsung also comes with a SolarCell Remote, which can also be charged using indoor lighting, according to the company. The television measures 422.5 x 1364.1 x 24.9 mm and weighs 87kg without a stand. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Micro LED TV, Samsung Micro LED TV Specifications, Samsung Micro LED TV price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Binance Lists 34 Cryptocurrencies in Japan as it Re-Enters the Country
Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU

Related Stories

Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  3. iPhone 15 Displays Enter Mass Production Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  4. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With RGB Lighting, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Price Teased
  6. This Micro LED 4K TV from Samsung Probably Costs More Than Your House
  7. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  8. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  9. 'Guns And Gulaabs' Releasing August 18 on Netflix
  10. OnePlus Open August Launch May Be Delayed Due to Display Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Might Feature a Periscope Zoom Camera
  2. AI Model GPT-3 Found to Reason as Well as College Undergraduate Students
  3. Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU
  4. Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Smart 4K TV Worth Rs. 1 Crore Launched in India: Check Specifications
  5. Binance Lists 34 Cryptocurrencies in Japan as it Re-Enters the Country
  6. Meesho Delisted 52 Lakh Counterfeit, Restricted Products in Past 6 Months: Details
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip-Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 5, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Details
  9. Elon Musk’s X Challenges Karnataka HC Ruling on Content Removal Orders
  10. Lava Yuva 2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.