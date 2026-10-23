Technology News
English Edition

Airtel Brings YouTube Premium to Prepaid Customers With New OTT Bundle: How to Claim It

Airtel says the YouTube Premium benefit expires when the 28-day top-up validity ends.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 16:09 IST
Airtel Brings YouTube Premium to Prepaid Customers With New OTT Bundle: How to Claim It

Photo Credit: Airtel

The subscription offered as an addition to Airtel's existing prepaid entertainment offerings

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The benefit is available via an affordable Rs. 200 OTT top-up pack
  • The top-up offer remains active for a validity period of 28 days
  • Subscribers get ad-free videos and YouTube Music Premium access
Advertisement

Airtel on Friday announced a partnership with YouTube to bring YouTube Premium benefits to its prepaid customers in India. The offering is available through an affordable entertainment top-up. The YouTube Premium subscription provides ad-free video viewing, in addition to YouTube Music Premium access and other features. The offer is valid for 28 days, after which Airtel prepaid subscribers can renew the top-up to continue accessing the YouTube Premium benefits.

Airtel YouTube Premium Offer Details Revealed

In a press note, Airtel said that YouTube Premium is being offered as an addition to its existing prepaid entertainment offerings. The telecom service provider said that the bundle caters to customers who use mobile data for watching videos, following creators, listening to music, and discovering content.

VoltYoutube Premium Discussion
Explore More...

The YouTube Premium benefit is available through Airtel's Rs. 200 OTT top-up, which also offers 30GB of additional data and access to other entertainment services. Airtel's existing lineup includes Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium and SonyLIV, alongside more than 18 other OTT platforms.

With YouTube Premium included, the bundle extends beyond films and television shows to cover creator videos, Shorts and music streaming. Eligible customers can watch YouTube videos without ads, play content in the background, download videos for offline viewing, and access YouTube Music Premium. Terms and conditions apply.

The top-up is available to Airtel prepaid customers with an active recharge and can be purchased alongside their existing prepaid plans. Its entertainment benefits remain valid for 28 days, in line with the top-up's validity.

How to Claim YouTube Premium Through the Airtel App

Airtel prepaid customers can claim the YouTube Premium benefit after purchasing the Rs. 200 top-up. Here's how:

  1. Recharge with an eligible Airtel prepaid plan, ensuring the connection remains active.
  2. Purchase the Rs. 200 OTT top-up, which includes 30GB of additional data.
  3. Open the Airtel app and navigate to the ‘Rewards & OTTs' section.
  4. Select the YouTube Premium benefit and follow the on-screen instructions to claim it.

Airtel says the YouTube Premium benefit expires when the 28-day top-up validity ends. Customers who want to continue using the bundled subscription can purchase the top-up again and reclaim the benefit.

Notably, YouTube's standalone subscriptions in India start at Rs. 149 per month for the Individual plan. There is also a Family plan, priced at Rs. 299 per month, where up to five family members can be invited onto a single subscription. There are also options for two people and students, costing Rs. 219 and Rs. 89, respectively.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Airtel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Canva Craft Image Generator Now Available Globally With Support for 55 Languages, 30 Aspect Ratios

Related Stories

Airtel Brings YouTube Premium to Prepaid Customers With New OTT Bundle: How to Claim It
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Trailer for Cancelled Mass Effect Game Leaks Online
  2. MacBook Pro With OLED Display Could Launch With a Notable Price Hike
  3. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  4. Samsung W27 Foldable Leak Reveals Design, Colourway
  5. Google Expands Fitbit Air Health Tracking With New Health Guardian Tools
  6. iQOO Neo 12 to Launch With This Large Battery Next Week
  7. Bose Takes Over Skullcandy, Plans to Invest in Brand's Growth
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 Reportedly in the Works at EA's Respawn and Dice Studios
  2. WhatsApp Reels Shortcut for Chats Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  3. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  4. Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules
  5. Ethereum Postpones Glamsterdam Testing as Developers Warn of Contract Risks
  6. Vivo X500 Ultra Global Launch Seems Likely as Phone Appears in IMEI Database; Could Get a Camera Downgrade
  7. OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  8. Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone Duo 2 Prototype With Under-Display Face ID, Action Button: Mark Gurman
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Batteries Listed on Safety Korea With Images
  10. OpenAI’s GPT-6 Luna-Powered Decisions API Is Now Generally Available for Developers With Native GPT-Live Integration: Price, Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »