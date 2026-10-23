Airtel on Friday announced a partnership with YouTube to bring YouTube Premium benefits to its prepaid customers in India. The offering is available through an affordable entertainment top-up. The YouTube Premium subscription provides ad-free video viewing, in addition to YouTube Music Premium access and other features. The offer is valid for 28 days, after which Airtel prepaid subscribers can renew the top-up to continue accessing the YouTube Premium benefits.

Airtel YouTube Premium Offer Details Revealed

In a press note, Airtel said that YouTube Premium is being offered as an addition to its existing prepaid entertainment offerings. The telecom service provider said that the bundle caters to customers who use mobile data for watching videos, following creators, listening to music, and discovering content.

The YouTube Premium benefit is available through Airtel's Rs. 200 OTT top-up, which also offers 30GB of additional data and access to other entertainment services. Airtel's existing lineup includes Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium and SonyLIV, alongside more than 18 other OTT platforms.

With YouTube Premium included, the bundle extends beyond films and television shows to cover creator videos, Shorts and music streaming. Eligible customers can watch YouTube videos without ads, play content in the background, download videos for offline viewing, and access YouTube Music Premium. Terms and conditions apply.

The top-up is available to Airtel prepaid customers with an active recharge and can be purchased alongside their existing prepaid plans. Its entertainment benefits remain valid for 28 days, in line with the top-up's validity.

How to Claim YouTube Premium Through the Airtel App

Airtel prepaid customers can claim the YouTube Premium benefit after purchasing the Rs. 200 top-up. Here's how:

Recharge with an eligible Airtel prepaid plan, ensuring the connection remains active. Purchase the Rs. 200 OTT top-up, which includes 30GB of additional data. Open the Airtel app and navigate to the ‘Rewards & OTTs' section. Select the YouTube Premium benefit and follow the on-screen instructions to claim it.

Airtel says the YouTube Premium benefit expires when the 28-day top-up validity ends. Customers who want to continue using the bundled subscription can purchase the top-up again and reclaim the benefit.

Notably, YouTube's standalone subscriptions in India start at Rs. 149 per month for the Individual plan. There is also a Family plan, priced at Rs. 299 per month, where up to five family members can be invited onto a single subscription. There are also options for two people and students, costing Rs. 219 and Rs. 89, respectively.