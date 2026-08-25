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Netflix Reportedly in Talks to Bring Rival Streaming Services to Its Platform

Netflix has already experimented with third-party programming through its TF1 partnership in France.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 11:33 IST
Netflix Reportedly in Talks to Bring Rival Streaming Services to Its Platform

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Thibault Penin

Netflix may expand its app beyond its own content library

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Highlights
  • Netflix has not decided how the proposed arrangement would work
  • Amazon Prime Video and Roku already offer rival subscriptions
  • YouTube is expected to add Peacock to its Premium subscription next year
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Netflix is reportedly exploring whether its streaming platform could host services from other companies, potentially expanding the app beyond its own catalogue. The new report claims that Netflix executives have discussed partnerships involving Peacock and Fox One, although the company has not settled on how such an arrangement would work. The discussions could involve selling subscriptions to rival services or bringing their content into Netflix itself. While no deal is imminent, the talks suggest Netflix is considering a broader role in the increasingly fragmented streaming market.

Netflix May Turn Its App Into a Hub for Rival Streaming Services

The New York Times reports that executives have discussed potential arrangements involving Peacock and Fox One. The discussions have not resulted in an imminent deal, and Netflix has yet to indicate whether it would sell subscriptions to those services or make their content available through its own platform.

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The reported discussions come as streaming companies increasingly look for ways to consolidate access to multiple services. Amazon Prime Video and Roku already let users subscribe to third-party streaming platforms through their services. YouTube is also expected to offer Peacock through YouTube Premium next year following an agreement with NBCUniversal.

Netflix has separately been testing the idea of bringing programming from an outside broadcaster into its own app. The company added live channels and streaming content from France's TF1 in June, giving it an early example of how third-party programming could work within Netflix.

During Netflix's July earnings call, co-CEO Greg Peters reportedly pointed to encouraging results from the TF1 arrangement. He also indicated that Netflix could consider other partnerships if they benefit its subscribers as well as the company and its partners.

The reported Peacock and Fox One discussions do not mean that either service is coming to Netflix. The New York Times reports that there is currently no imminent deal, and Netflix has declined to comment. For now, the discussions indicate that Netflix may be assessing whether its app could become a single access point for content and subscriptions from multiple streaming providers.

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Further reading: Netflix, Peacock, Fox One, streaming services, Netflix app, third-party streaming, YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, TF1, streaming platforms
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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