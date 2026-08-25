Netflix is reportedly exploring whether its streaming platform could host services from other companies, potentially expanding the app beyond its own catalogue. The new report claims that Netflix executives have discussed partnerships involving Peacock and Fox One, although the company has not settled on how such an arrangement would work. The discussions could involve selling subscriptions to rival services or bringing their content into Netflix itself. While no deal is imminent, the talks suggest Netflix is considering a broader role in the increasingly fragmented streaming market.

Netflix May Turn Its App Into a Hub for Rival Streaming Services

The New York Times reports that executives have discussed potential arrangements involving Peacock and Fox One. The discussions have not resulted in an imminent deal, and Netflix has yet to indicate whether it would sell subscriptions to those services or make their content available through its own platform.

The reported discussions come as streaming companies increasingly look for ways to consolidate access to multiple services. Amazon Prime Video and Roku already let users subscribe to third-party streaming platforms through their services. YouTube is also expected to offer Peacock through YouTube Premium next year following an agreement with NBCUniversal.

Netflix has separately been testing the idea of bringing programming from an outside broadcaster into its own app. The company added live channels and streaming content from France's TF1 in June, giving it an early example of how third-party programming could work within Netflix.

During Netflix's July earnings call, co-CEO Greg Peters reportedly pointed to encouraging results from the TF1 arrangement. He also indicated that Netflix could consider other partnerships if they benefit its subscribers as well as the company and its partners.

The reported Peacock and Fox One discussions do not mean that either service is coming to Netflix. The New York Times reports that there is currently no imminent deal, and Netflix has declined to comment. For now, the discussions indicate that Netflix may be assessing whether its app could become a single access point for content and subscriptions from multiple streaming providers.