Airtel has launched three new voice-and-SMS-only prepaid recharge plans for prepaid subscribers in India. The new plans are designed for users who primarily use phones for calls and messaging purposes rather than mobile data. The new release follows the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) directive on special tariff vouchers (STVs) across shorter validity periods. The new Airtel prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 185, Rs. 203, and Rs. 206. They offer unlimited voice calling benefits.

Airtel New Prepaid Plans: Benefits, Validity

Airtel introduced new voice-and-SMS-only prepaid recharge plans in India priced at Rs. 185, Rs. 203, and Rs. 206. The latest plans are listed on the Airtel website. As mentioned, they offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and SMS. The plans also offer complimentary HelloTunes access for the offer period. None of the three recharges includes mobile data benefits.

The new Rs. 185 prepaid recharge plan by Airtel has 28 days validity. The Rs. 203 recharge has a 30-day validity period, while the Rs. 206 plan has a one-month validity. With the Airtel Rs. 206 plan, users can recharge on the corresponding date in the following month as per the calendar.

All three Airtel voice-only prepaid plans provide 300 SMS. However, these plans do not offer any bundled mobile data. The three recharges are designed for feature phone users who do not use mobile data.

TRAI last month released the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 and directed telecom operators in India to provide voice-and-SMS-only special tariff vouchers with shorter validity periods of 30 days or less. The telecom watchdog asked all telecom providers to offer prepaid recharge options tailored for basic mobile phone consumers who do not require bundled mobile data.

Airtel is among the first telecom operators to introduce plans in response to the revised guidelines. Airtel's rivals in the space, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, are also expected to introduce or update their voice-and-SMS-only recharge offerings to comply with the regulatory requirements in the coming days.