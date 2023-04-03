Technology News

Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract

Tejas Networks will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its 'TJ1400' series of next-generation access and aggregation routers.

By ANI | Updated: 3 April 2023 18:08 IST
Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract

Tejas Networks will create a unified, flexible, and scalable IP/MPLS network for BSNL

Highlights
  • Tejas Networks will upgrade BSNL's IP-MPLS based network in India
  • The firm is set to install and commission over 13,000 of its routers
  • Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group of companies

Tejas Networks has received an order worth Rs 696 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the upgradation of its all-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN)

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

As a part of this contract, Tejas Networks will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its 'TJ1400' series of next-generation access and aggregation routers.

Initial supplies and deployment are expected to be completed within the next 18 months, Tejas Networks said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"We are delighted to win this prestigious contract which is the single largest order we have received till date in our company. We look forward to partnering with BSNL to create a unified, flexible and scalable IP/MPLS network that will cater to growing data traffic from its full-range of services, including mobile (2G/3G/4G/5G), fibre broadband, Voice over IP, Wi-Fi and enterprise data services," said Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks.

"It provides us an excellent opportunity to deploy at scale, our carrier routing products and establish our world-class capabilities in the critical routing technology area," Nayak added.

At the time of writing this report, Tejas Networks' shares were over five per cent higher at Rs 610.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tejas Networks, BSNL
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Individual Chats From Prying Eyes: Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  6. Delhi LG Lets 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets Operate Round-the-Clock
  7. Google Nearby Share Feature Now Allows Transfer of Files to Windows PC
  8. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  9. Nokia C12 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Could Be Blocked 'In Principle' in Germany if Needed, Data Protection Chief Says
  2. Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
  3. Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
  5. Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
  6. Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
  7. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  9. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  10. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.