WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.2 update said to include the new feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ WhatsApp

WhatsApp will list the locked chats in a separate section

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy feature
  • Users can access locked chats with a fingerprint or a passcode
  • It is not visible to beta testers

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would give users more control over sensitive conversations. The Meta-owned instant messaging app could soon allow users to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode. The lock functionality would make it easier for users to ensure privacy. Currently, the entire app can be locked on the smartphone using face ID, fingerprint, or a passcode. The new feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.23.8.2, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. However, it is not yet available to testers.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature that will allow users to lock individual chats using their fingerprint or passcode. WhatsApp is said to be rolling out the feature via the Google Play Beta Programme, with v2.23.8.2 beta for Android. It is not visible to beta testers yet.

Once released, this feature will let users lock and hide their private chats from others. Instead of locking the entire app, users can lock specific chats to keep sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes. Also, media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat won't be saved in the device gallery automatically. The report includes a screenshot showing the new privacy setting feature.

In the screenshots, the locked chats are shown in a separate section, similar to Archives. Once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user's fingerprint or passcode. In case someone tries to open these locked chats on WhatsApp and fails the authentication, then they will be reportedly prompted to clear the chat to open it.

WhatsApp is said to be working on this functionality and it is likely to be available in a future update. It may also get updated before the final release.

Recently, WhatsApp was found working on a text editing feature for select beta testers along with the Android 2.23.7.17 update. It will help users to edit images, videos, and GIFs by using new tools and fonts offered with the new feature. It is also looking to release a dedicated Audio Chat feature.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta for Android, Google Play Beta Programme, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Chat Lock
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
