Samsung's SeeColors mode will be added to the company's TV and monitor models launched in 2023, the company announced on Sunday. The accessibility feature is designed with the aim of helping users who are affected by colour vision deficiency (CVD) — more commonly known as colour blindness — see content on better on a screen. Previously available as an app, the SeeColors feature will roll out to customers who have already purchased the company's TVs and monitors launched this year as a software update, according to Samsung.

The South Korean firm stated in a press release that the new SeeColors accessibility mode will offer users a set of nine presets that will automatically adjust the levels of red, green, and blue (RGB) colours that are shown on the screen, in order to improve the way users with CVD see colours on their screen. SeeColours was first introduced by the company as an application in 2017, and Samsung says that its integration as an accessibility feature will allow more people to use the feature.

Colour blindness, or CVD, affects one in 12 men and one in 100 women while over 300 million people globally are reportedly affected by the condition. Back in 2017, Samsung introduced the SeeColors app on the company's QLED TVs that used the quantum dots on the company's TVs to ramp up brightness, increase contrast, and widen the available colour palette for users who were affected by CVD.

Samsung first introduced SeeColors as an application in 2017

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung says that the SeeColors mode will be available on the company's TV and monitor models from 2023. These include the company's Neo QLED, QLED, OLED models as well as the Smart Monitor and the G95SC gaming monitor. Customers who have already purchased models launched in 2023 will gain access to the feature as part of a software update, according to the firm.

Users with Android smartphones can still download the SeeColors mobile app, which provides diagnosis of CVD levels, while the SeeColors app for TVs is available via the Play Store and the Galaxy App Store. Meanwhile, the SeeColors mode received a "Color Vision Accessibility" certification from German testing organisation TÜV Rheinland earlier this month, according to Samsung.

