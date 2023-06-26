Technology News
  Samsung SeeColors Accessibility Mode for Colour Blind Users Added to 2023 TV and Monitor Lineup: Details

Samsung SeeColors Accessibility Mode for Colour Blind Users Added to 2023 TV and Monitor Lineup: Details

SeeColors can ramp up brightness, boost contrast, and widen the available colour palette for users with colour vision deficiency or colour blindness.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 June 2023 17:23 IST
Samsung SeeColors Accessibility Mode for Colour Blind Users Added to 2023 TV and Monitor Lineup: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

The SeeColors feature in use on a Samsung TV

Highlights
  • Samsung's SeeColors app is coming to TVs and monitors launched this year
  • These include Samsung's Neo QLED, QLED, OLED models
  • The SeeColors app on Android phones provides diagnosis of CVD levels

Samsung's SeeColors mode will be added to the company's TV and monitor models launched in 2023, the company announced on Sunday. The accessibility feature is designed with the aim of helping users who are affected by colour vision deficiency (CVD) — more commonly known as colour blindness — see content on better on a screen. Previously available as an app, the SeeColors feature will roll out to customers who have already purchased the company's TVs and monitors launched this year as a software update, according to Samsung.

The South Korean firm stated in a press release that the new SeeColors accessibility mode will offer users a set of nine presets that will automatically adjust the levels of red, green, and blue (RGB) colours that are shown on the screen, in order to improve the way users with CVD see colours on their screen. SeeColours was first introduced by the company as an application in 2017, and Samsung says that its integration as an accessibility feature will allow more people to use the feature.

Colour blindness, or CVD, affects one in 12 men and one in 100 women while over 300 million people globally are reportedly affected by the condition. Back in 2017, Samsung introduced the SeeColors app on the company's QLED TVs that used the quantum dots on the company's TVs to ramp up brightness, increase contrast, and widen the available colour palette for users who were affected by CVD.

seecolors accessibility colour blindness samsung seecolours samsung

Samsung first introduced SeeColors as an application in 2017
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung says that the SeeColors mode will be available on the company's TV and monitor models from 2023. These include the company's Neo QLED, QLED, OLED models as well as the Smart Monitor and the G95SC gaming monitor. Customers who have already purchased models launched in 2023 will gain access to the feature as part of a software update, according to the firm.

Users with Android smartphones can still download the SeeColors mobile app, which provides diagnosis of CVD levels, while the SeeColors app for TVs is available via the Play Store and the Galaxy App Store. Meanwhile, the SeeColors mode received a "Color Vision Accessibility" certification from German testing organisation TÜV Rheinland earlier this month, according to Samsung. 

SeeColors, SeeColors app, Accessibility, Colour Blindness, Colour Vision Deficiency, CVD, Accessibility services, Accessibility features, Samsung, Samsung SeeColors
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Samsung SeeColors Accessibility Mode for Colour Blind Users Added to 2023 TV and Monitor Lineup: Details
