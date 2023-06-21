Technology News
  Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs

Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs

Samsung has collaborated with YogiFi to enable easy pairing of AI-enabled yoga mats with Samsung smart TVs.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 June 2023 16:02 IST
Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV comes with a built-in IoT hub

Highlights
  • AI-enabled Yoga mat can be paired to all 2023 Samsung smart TVs
  • The service will soon be available on older TV models
  • Users can track activities through the YogiFi app on Samsung smart TVs

Samsung has collaborated with health-tech startup Wellnesys Technologies' YogiFi to offer an interactive yoga experience on the range of its smart televisions. The partnership will bring the ability to pair the world's first AI-enabled yoga mat from YogiFi on its Smart TVs. The mat comes equipped with sensors that will detect and notify incorrect postures during yoga practice. This will also allow users to track their activity in YogiFi app on Samsung smart TVs. The AI-enabled yoga mat can be paired to all 2023 Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung, via its latest blog post, has announced its collaboration with YogiFi to offer interactive Yoga via an AI-enabled yoga mat paired with its Smart TVs. This will help users to practice yoga in a tech-savvy manner, said the company. The AI-enabled mat will detect and notify users of wrong postures during yoga exercises. Additionally, users can also track their activities in the YogiFi app on their Samsung Smart TVs.

The YogiFi app comes loaded with yoga content including yoga classes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced practitioners. Users will be allowed to access varied yoga content on the Samsung Smart TV YogiFi app including yoga classes, personalized sessions, real-time feedback, and more.

Currently, the YogiFi yoga mat can be paired to all 2023 Samsung smart TV models, such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and the Crystal 4K UHD TV range. The service will soon be made available to older TV models as well.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV was launched last month alongside Neo QLED 8K TV. The smart televisions feature Quantum Matrix Technology and Neural Quantum Processors to offer 3D-like realistic images. They are equipped with Q Symphony 3.0, wireless Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Adaptive Sound Pro to create a balanced sound. The televisions come with a built-in IoT hub to offer better connectivity with smart devices. 

 

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV was recently launched last month alongside Neo QLED 8K TV. The smart televisions feature Quantum Matrix Technology and Neural Quantum Processors to offer 3D-like realistic images. They are equipped with Q Symphony 3.0, wireless Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Adaptive Sound Pro to create a balanced sound. The televisions come with a built-in IoT hub to offer better connectivity with smart devices.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, YogiFi, Samsung Smart TVs
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs
