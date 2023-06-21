Samsung has collaborated with health-tech startup Wellnesys Technologies' YogiFi to offer an interactive yoga experience on the range of its smart televisions. The partnership will bring the ability to pair the world's first AI-enabled yoga mat from YogiFi on its Smart TVs. The mat comes equipped with sensors that will detect and notify incorrect postures during yoga practice. This will also allow users to track their activity in YogiFi app on Samsung smart TVs. The AI-enabled yoga mat can be paired to all 2023 Samsung smart TVs.

The YogiFi app comes loaded with yoga content including yoga classes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced practitioners. Users will be allowed to access varied yoga content on the Samsung Smart TV YogiFi app including yoga classes, personalized sessions, real-time feedback, and more.

Currently, the YogiFi yoga mat can be paired to all 2023 Samsung smart TV models, such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and the Crystal 4K UHD TV range. The service will soon be made available to older TV models as well.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV was launched last month alongside Neo QLED 8K TV. The smart televisions feature Quantum Matrix Technology and Neural Quantum Processors to offer 3D-like realistic images. They are equipped with Q Symphony 3.0, wireless Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Adaptive Sound Pro to create a balanced sound. The televisions come with a built-in IoT hub to offer better connectivity with smart devices.

