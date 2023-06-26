Sony Bravia XR X90L television series has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1,39,990 for the high-end TV range. The series is the successor to the X90K range, which was launched in June 2022, and features full-array Triluminos quantum dot LED display panels. Available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 75 inches, the Sony Bravia XR X90L TV series is among Sony's more popular premium television series, with all variants featuring an Ultra-HD screen with support for high dynamic range content up to the Dolby Vision format.

Sony Bravia XR X90L price and availability

The Sony Bravia XR X90L series is available in three variants of different sizes. The 55-inch XR-55X90L variant is priced at Rs. 1,39,990, while the 65-inch XR-65X90L variant retails at Rs. 1,79,990. These two are available now through Sony's sales network in India, which includes Sony Center stores, major electronics stores, and key online retailers. The third 75-inch XR-75X90L has not been launched yet, and will be made available to buy at a later date.

Sony Bravia XR X90L specifications and features

As mentioned, the Sony Bravia XR X90L series is the direct successor to the X90K series which was launched in June 2022. All three televisions in the series come with Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) full-array LED displays, featuring Sony's Triluminos quantum-dot technology. The televisions support Dolby Atmos audio, and high dynamic range content up to the Dolby Vision format. Other image enhancement features on the televisions include an IMAX Enhanced mode, as well as the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode when used with supported content.

On the software side, the Sony Bravia XR-X90L runs on Android TV, with the Google TV user interface on top. This also means native support for Google Assistant, as well as access to over 10,000 apps through the Google Play Store for Android TV. Since this is a Bravia XR television range, users will also gain access to the Bravia Core streaming service, which provides high-bandwidth streaming of content that is designed to take advantage of the TV's capabilities.

Other features on the Sony XR X90L television series include the Sony Cognitive Processor XR that handles image processing, acoustic multi audio sound, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and gaming features designed to improve the gaming experience when used with the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.

