Plaud NotePin, an artificial intelligence (AI) wearable device that can record everything that has been said in its vicinity, is now available for pre-order. The company first rose to fame on the short video platform TikTok with its AI-powered recording app. It has now introduced a wearable device that can be worn with a wrist strap, as a necklace, tie-pin, or in a variety of ways. The basic AI features are available for free, however, users can also pay a yearly subscription for additional premium features.

Plaud NotePin Price, Subscription Plan

The Plaud NotePin is priced at $169 (roughly Rs. 14,170) and it is currently available to preorder in the US. The basic AI features are available for free, but an additional $79 (roughly Rs. 6,620) will unlock advanced features such as summary templates and speaker labelling, according to the company.

The wearable device is available in Cosmic Gray, Lunar Silver, and Sunset Purple colour options. Customers pre-ordering the device will also get an accessory kit, unlimited cloud storage, and free advanced AI membership.

Plaud NotePin Features

The AI-powered NotePin measures 51x21x11mm and weighs 25g, as per the company's website. It is equipped with 64GB of storage and runs on a 270mAh battery. The device also features two MEMS microphones. The NotePin also ships with a magnetic pin, a clip, a lanyard, a wristband, a charging dock, and a USB Type-C charging cable.

After recording conversations, the AI within the NotePin transcribes the data can be saved in more than 20 professional templates and several other custom template formats. The AI-powered software also generates a summary of the conversation to provide the top talking points.

Once the transcription has been saved, users can search and interact with these documents and directly search for the information they need. Users can prompt the AI device and it can share the data. Notably, while Plaud does not have an in-house AI model, it offers users a choice of AI models from a catalogue. The company revealed both OpenAI's GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet are available, but other names were not mentioned.

Plaud claims that despite saving the device on the cloud, users will have complete control over their data as the files are end-to-end encrypted. The company also claims that the device can record audio for 20 hours continuously on a single charge, and can stay on standby for 40 days.