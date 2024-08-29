Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was unveiled on July 10 at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The foldable phone sports a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support. Some users are now reporting that the paint is peeling off the body of the book-style foldable, while Samsung has stated that the phenomenon might be caused by third-party accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Owners Report Paint Peeling Issue: What We Know

A few Reddit users reported instances of paint peeling off their considerably new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 handsets. The images shared by them show small sections of paint coming off of the body — one near the power button, while another near the top left corner of the rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 paint peeling off

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/Tiny-Holiday-4625 and u/Hungry_Low_3149

An official Samsung support page states that this might be caused due to the use of "incompatible third-party products" with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Among these products, the company primarily blames "high-speed third-party" chargers which are not properly grounded.

The South Korean tech giant says that current leakage from these chargers may adversely affect the anodisation of the phone resulting in slight delamination of the paint. Anodisation is the process that is said to give metal, in this instance, the metal body of the handset, a "decorative, durable corrosion-resistant finish."

The company added that usage of electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) massagers while using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can also cause the paint to come off. Samsung recommends that users place the phone away from their body while using these EMS products.

Samsung, however, adds on the page that "if a third-party charger comes from a reputable company, is of high quality, and adheres to the Qi standard," it should be safe to use with any Samsung handset. For best results, the firm suggests, users employ an "authentic Samsung charger" designed for the "specific" Samsung device.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ships without a charger in the box. On the Samsung India website, the 25W adaptor is currently priced at Rs. 1,699, while the USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable is listed at Rs. 599.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts in India at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants are priced in the country at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. It is offered in three colour options — Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow and is available for purchase via the official Samsung website, online retailers and offline stores.

