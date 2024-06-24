Technology News
Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises

Synthesia 2.0 allows businesses to create AI-generated videos with digital avatars, auto translations, and more.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 18:26 IST
Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises

Photo Credit: Synthesia

Synthesia is also introducing an AI Video Assistant that can generate videos from a prompt and documents

Highlights
  • Synthesia 2.0 is powered by the company’s Express-1 AI model
  • Synthesia is also building a personalised interactive video player
  • The AI avatars will have personalities and will use hand gestures
Synthesia introduced Synthesia 2.0, an artificial intelligence (AI) video communications platform for businesses, on Monday. The AI platform will allow users to generate studio-quality videos with AI avatars just by posting the video script. The platform has also launched two different styles of AI avatars, including an Expressive AI Avatar that can be given a personality and can use a full range of body language such as head, eye, and hand movements. The AI firm says users can customise the video elements to include their brand identity as well.

Synthesia 2.0 launched for enterprises

In a blog post, the AI firm unveiled the AI platform and showcased its features. The Synthesia 2.0 platform features two types of personal AI avatars, an AI Video Assistant, AI Screen Recorder, and an interactive video player that can be personalised as per the brand's preference. The platform's AI avatars are trained on the company's in-house Express-1 AI model.

The two AI avatars include an Expressive AI Avatar and a custom AI avatar. The Express AI Avatars are digital avatars that appear in studio-quality videos shot from high-definition cameras with different angles. The avatars are expressive, show a personality, and can use hand and head gestures in the video.

Additionally, the custom avatar can be accessed using the user's webcam or phone. These avatars appear in a natural background, allowing businesses to create quick videos for small-scale use cases. Synthesia says that even the custom AI avatars will offer lip synchronisation, natural voice, and can replicate the user's voice in more than 30 languages.

AI Video Assistant is also being introduced within the platform. This feature can be used by businesses when they want to get a templatised video quickly. Users can pick from more than 200 free video templates, add a video script, upload a document or link on which the video is to be made, and generate the video.

Users can customise the tone of voice, length of the video, and audience. This feature will be available next month. Alongside, users will also be able to add brand elements to the videos such as typography, colours, and logos. This will help businesses get a consistent look and feel across all the videos.

Another feature enterprises will be able to access is the AI Screen Recorder. When users want to include screen-recorded content in their videos. This feature will eliminate the need to edit the recording, match the voiceover, or add effects to it. Users can simply add the recording to the feature, and it can instantaneously add it to the video while letting users make edits to it.

Further, video-wide edits can also be made once the draft is generated. Users can edit the script, trim the video, and add their avatar, and a voice for personal touch.

Finally, video playback is also being enhanced using AI in the Synthesia 2.0 platform. At launch, users can set it to automatically play in the viewer's language. Later this year, the company plans to introduce interactive features such as clickable hotspots, embedded forms, quizzes, and personalised call-to-action buttons. Further, an auto-translation feature has also been added that can translate the video automatically into any language the business prefers.

Further reading: Synthesia AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI video, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
