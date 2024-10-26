Oppo A3x 4G was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest budget smartphone. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, according to the company. The Oppo A3x 4G features an 8-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo A3x 4G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A3x 4G price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while a 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 9,999. The handset will be sold in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colourways via Oppo's online store and offline retail channels, starting on October 29.

Oppo A3x 4G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo A3x 4G runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 100nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Oppo A3x 4G colour options

For photos and videos, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with a 78-degree field-of-view and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera located in a waterdrop-style display cutout with a 78-degreee field of view and an f/2.2 aperture.

You get up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage on the Oppo A3x 4G, which can be expanded using a MicroSD card slot. It offers 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Oppo has equipped the phone with an e-compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. There's a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W charging, measures 165.77x76.08x7.68mm and weighs 186g.