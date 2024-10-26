Technology News
English Edition
  JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Drops Prices of JioBharat K1, JioBharat V2: Price, Benefits

JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Drops Prices of JioBharat K1, JioBharat V2: Price, Benefits

The ongoing JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer lowers the price of the JioBharat K1 4G and JioBharat V2 feature phones from Rs. 999 to Rs. 699.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 October 2024 18:00 IST
JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Drops Prices of JioBharat K1, JioBharat V2: Price, Benefits

Both JioBharat K1 (left) and JioBharat V2 are presently available for Rs. 699

Highlights
  • JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer is now live ahead of the festive season
  • Customers can purchase two JioBharat 4G feature phones at lower prices
  • The JioBharat plan for feature phones offers monthly savings of Rs. 76
JioBharat 4G feature phone prices have been dropped, ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival. The telecom operator's feature phones with 4G connectivity are currently available for Rs. 699, down from their usual price of Rs. 999, as part of the operator's ongoing JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer. Announced on Saturday, the new offer will let 2G phone users upgrade to the JioBharat 4G phone at a discounted price. They will also be able to avail of the JioBharat plan which is presently the cheapest plan for feature phone users in the country.

JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Price

The JioBharat K1 and JioBharat V2 can be purchased at Rs. 699 instead of Rs. 999 as part of the company's limited period festive offer. The Rs. 300 discount will be available during the ongoing festive season, which means that customers should be able to avail of the discount until at least November 3.

Subscribers with a JioBharat 4G can opt for a monthly plan priced at Rs. 123 that is tailored for users of the feature phone. Jio says that it is cheaper than competing feature phone plans offered by rival telecom operators, allowing users to save Rs. 76 per month.

Without the JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer, customers would be able to save the equivalent of the JioBharat V2 or the JioBharat K1 in one year, but the discounted price of Rs. 699 means that they will have effectively purchased the handset for free after 9 months.

JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka Offer Benefits

Customers who opt for the JioBharat plan priced at Rs. 123 will get access to 14GB of data usage per month, along with unlimited voice calls. They will also get access to JioChat for messaging, according to the operator.

In addition to calling and internet services, JioBharat users will get access to over 450 live channels and access to movie streaming via JioCinema. They will also get access to live sports events and highlights on the company's video streaming platform.

Other features accessible to JioBharat 4G users include the ability to make and receive payments via JioPay, including support for QR scans. Users will also hear a sound on the feature phone when a payment is received on JioPay.

