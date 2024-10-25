iQOO 13 Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of October 30 Launch

iQOO 13 is set to launch in China on October 30. So far, the company has teased the phone's design and colour options. Details regarding the display have also been confirmed. iQOO has also revealed that the AnTuTu benchmark numbers for the device. It is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with an in-house Q2 gaming chipset. The battery and charging details of the phone have been revealed as well. Now, a tipster has suggested the expected price of the smartphone and hinted at additional features.

iQOO 13 Price (Expected)

The iQOO 13 price will start at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option, according to a now-edited Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. An older claim by the same tipster suggested that the iQOO 13 would be more expensive than the preceding iQOO 12. However, the new leak suggests that the expected price of the upcoming handset will be the same as the launch price of iQOO 12.

Screengrab of the unedited Weibo post by Digital Chat Station

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

iQOO 13 Features (Expected)

In another Weibo post, the tipster suggests that the iQOO 13 will sport a 6.78-inch screen and come with support for a 100W PPS+ direct drive power supply. The phone is also tipped to support LPDDR5X RAM and a 1016H super large motor.

Previously, the company has revealed that the iQOO 13 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a Q2 gaming chipset. It will be backed by a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.

The phone will carry a Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,800nits of HBM brightness, 510ppi pixel density and HDR10+ support. The screen for the phone has been co-developed with BOE.

iQOO 13's display will come with TÜV Rheinland certification as well. The handset will be available in four colour options — black, green, grey, and white. Notably, the phone is also confirmed to launch in India soon, but a date is yet to be announced.