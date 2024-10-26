Technology News
Poco C75 is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that can be charged at 18W, but the handset doesn't ship with a charger.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 October 2024 13:43 IST
The company is yet to announce plans to launch the Poco C75 in India

Highlights
  • Poco C75 features a 6.88-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset features a 13-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Poco C75 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage
Poco C75 has been launched globally as an affordable smartphone from the Xiaomi subsidiary. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi 14C which was unveiled by the company in August, and shares several specifications with that handset. The Poco C75 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G8 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset has a 50-megapixel rear camera and packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It runs on Android 14, with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top.

Poco C75 Price, Availability

Poco C75 pricing starts at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,170) for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is also available in an 8GB+256GB variant that is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,900).

It's worth noting that, Poco's post on X (formerly Twitter) states that these are 'early bird' prices, which indicates that they could revised by the company at a later date. The Poco C75 is available in Black, Gold, and Green colourways.

Poco C75 Specifications, Features

The Poco C75 is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, Xiaomi's custom interface that succeeded MIUI 14. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 600nits. It is powered by a Helio G81 Ultra SoC from MediaTek, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

poco c75 inline Poco C75

Poco C75 colour options
There's a 50-megapixel rear camera on the Poco C75 with an f/1.8 aperture, which can be used to capture images and videos. The company has also equipped the handset with an unspecified auxiliary lens. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Poco's new smartphone is available with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor.

The Poco C75 packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging, but the phone doesn't ship with a charger. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, it measures 171.88x77.8x8.22mm and weighs 204g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Further reading: Poco C75, Poco C75 Price, Poco C75 Specifications, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
Oppo A3x 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 Chip, 6.67-inch LCD Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Comment

