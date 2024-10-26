Technology News
English Edition

Apple Wins $250 US Jury Verdict in Patent Case Over Masimo Smartwatches

Apple's attorneys said the "ultimate purpose" of its lawsuit was not money, but to win an injunction against sales of Masimo's smartwatches after the ruling.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 October 2024 10:52 IST
Apple Wins $250 US Jury Verdict in Patent Case Over Masimo Smartwatches

The jury also determined that Masimo's current watches did not infringe Apple patents

Highlights
  • Apple has been awarded the statutory minimum of $250 by a US jury
  • The jury found Masimo previously violated some of Apple's patent rights
  • Apple had sought an injunction against Masimo's current devices
Advertisement

Apple convinced a federal jury on Friday that early versions of health monitoring tech company Masimo's smartwatches infringe two of its design patents as part of a broader intellectual property dispute between the companies.

The jury, in Delaware, agreed with Apple that previous iterations of Masimo's W1 and Freedom watches and chargers willfully violated Apple's patent rights in smartwatch designs.

But the jury awarded the tech giant, which is worth about $3.5 trillion, just $250 in damages - the statutory minimum for infringement in the United States.

Apple's attorneys told the court the "ultimate purpose" of its lawsuit was not money, but to win an injunction against sales of Masimo's smartwatches after an infringement ruling.

On that front, jury also determined that Masimo's current watches did not infringe Apple patents covering inventions that the tech giant had accused Masimo of copying.

Masimo said in a statement it appreciated the jury's verdict "in favor of Masimo and against Apple on nearly all issues," and that the decision only applied to a "discontinued module and charger."

"Apple primarily sought an injunction against Masimo's current products, and the jury's verdict is a victory for Masimo on that issue," Masimo said.

Apple said in a statement that it was "glad the jury's decision today will protect the innovations we advance on behalf of our customers."

Irvine, California-based Masimo accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology after discussing a potential collaboration.

Masimo convinced the U.S. International Trade Commission last year to block imports of Apple's Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches after the commission found their technology for reading blood oxygen levels infringed Masimo's patents.

Apple has appealed the decision and resumed selling the watches after removing the technology. The tech giant countersued Masimo for patent infringement in 2022, alleging Masimo copied Apple Watch features to use in its smartwatches.

Apple also accused Masimo of using lawsuits at the ITC and in California to "make way for Masimo's own watch."

Masimo said Apple's patent lawsuit was "retaliatory" and "an attempt to avoid the court in which the parties have been litigating their dispute."

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Masimo, Apple Watch
Fab Grab Fest Is Here: Get the Galaxy S24 for ₹57,999* and Additional Benefits Up to ₹18,000
Telegram Says It Can't Police All Chatbots in Star Health India Data Leak

Related Stories

Apple Wins $250 US Jury Verdict in Patent Case Over Masimo Smartwatches
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of October 30 Launch
  2. Poco C75 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Feature This Display Technology to Cut Costs
  4. Oppo A3x 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 Chip Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Feature Older Display Technology to Cut Costs: Report
  2. Poco C75 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo A3x 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 Chip, 6.67-inch LCD Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Telegram Says It Can't Police All Chatbots in Star Health India Data Leak
  5. Apple Wins $250 US Jury Verdict in Patent Case Over Masimo Smartwatches
  6. Google Introduces Secure AI Framework, Shares Best Practices to Deploy AI Models Safely
  7. iQOO 13 Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of October 30 Launch
  8. New 3D Scans Provide Insight into Shackleton’s Endurance Shipwreck Discovery
  9. New Patch Device Uses Electricity To Combat Harmful Skin Bacteria
  10. Oppo Find X8 Series Confirmed to Launch in Global Markets Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »